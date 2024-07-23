Four New BMW Group Launches Tomorrow: What To Expect?

It is an important day for the BMW Group tomorrow as it is all set to launch four new offerings in the Indian market. The list of launches include the all-new BMW 5 Series sedan which will arguably be the star attraction tomorrow, two new models under its Mini marque along with the very unconventional CE 04 electric scooter. Here’s everything you can expect from each model that will be launched tomorrow.

BMW 5 Series: What to Expect?

BMW is all set to launch the new-gen 5-Series tomorrow

BMW India is all set to launch the new-gen 5 Series in India tomorrow. Arguably its most important launch at tomorrow’s event, BMW had previously showcased the model in India, where we had a glimpse of the luxury sedan. The 5-Series will, for the first time, be offered in long-wheelbase guise in India, and BMW will not offer the standard-wheelbase model here for now. India will be the first market to get the long-wheelbase version of the sedan in right-hand-drive configuration.

The new 5-Series is 212 mm longer than its predecessor

The design of the new 5 Series is largely different from its predecessor, sporting all-new headlamps that have a swooped-up design, giving the new sedan an angry appearance. The front end also sports a larger grille and air intakes with black accents. The silhouette of the vehicle has also changed, and now looks more curvy than the older model. while the rear gets a new tail lamp setup. In terms of dimensions, the long-wheelbase version, the 5 Series measures 5,175 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height, making it 212 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 41 mm higher than the outgoing model.

The new car's interior is in line with newer models from the brand

On the inside, the new-gen 5-Series gets a 14.9-inch touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The system also gets the latest iDrive 8.5, offering an improved interface with a new “Quick Select” function with one-touch access to selected functions.



While BMW hasn’t clarified what powertrain options the sedan will be available with, we expect it to be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine (530Li), a 2.0-litre diesel engine (520Ld), with both engines likely to feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.





Mini Cooper S: What To Expect?

Mini will launch the new Cooper S hatchback tomorrow



Another important launch from the BMW Group tomorrow is the all-new Mini Cooper S hatchback. The fourth generation of the hatchback was unveiled in the global market in September 2023. Offered as both an EV and an ICE in the global market, India will solely get the two-door ICE model for now.

Gets an evolutionary design over its predecessor



On the cosmetic front, the new car features an evolutionary design, retaining the same iconic profile as its predecessor, while featuring revised round headlamps, octagonal grille, and new tail lights. The interior too has been significantly updated, and now looks more minimalistic than the older version with a large round central display that manages most in-car controls, serving as both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster.

The new Mini Cooper S gets a minimalistic interior with a round central display



The new Mini Cooper S is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine as its predecessor, now delivering 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque – an increase of 26 bhp and 20 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, allowing the Cooper S to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.





Mini Countryman Electric: What To Expect?



Mini will launch the new-gen Countryman tomorrow

Alongside the Cooper S, Mini will also launch the all-new Countryman in India, although it will solely be sold here as an EV for now. This is unlike its predecessor, which was sold here in ICE guise.

The new Mini Countryman will solely be offered in EV guise only



The new Countryman’s design is radically different from its predecessor, featuring new headlamps, outlined by DRLs. Being an EV, the new Countryman gets an octagonal enclosed grille finished in black. The vehicle also gets new C-shaped LED tail lamps towards the rear. The interior of the vehicle also gets some notable changes and is more in line with the new Mini Cooper S, featuring a minimalistic layout, with a 9.5-inch round OLED infotainment display. A head-up display replaces the traditional instrument console.

The Countryman gets the same round display from the Cooper S

Globally, the Countryman is offered in two variants- the single-motor Countryman E (201 bhp and 250 Nm) and the dual-motor Countryman ALL4 (309 bhp and 494 Nm). Both versions are powered by a 66.45 kWh battery pack. Only the Countryman E with a range of up to 462 km is expected to be offered for sale in India.





BMW CE 04: What To Expect?





BMW's electric scooter, the CE 04 will also be offered on sale tomorrow

Aside from its car launches, BMW will also launch the CE 04 electric scooter in the Indian market. The CE 04 will be the first electric scooter from BMW to be offered on sale in the Indian market. Upon launch, it is expected to become the most expensive e-scooter offered for sale in the Indian market.

The CE 04 gets a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen

The features on the two-wheeler include full LED lighting, and a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen that provides built-in navigation and connectivity. Additional features include three riding modes, traction control, ABS, a Type-C charging port, and an electronic reverse function.



Powered by an 8.9 kWh battery, the CE 04 delivers a maximum power output of 41 bhp and a peak torque of 62 Nm. BMW claims the scooter can accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in 2.6 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 120 kmph. According to the brand, the e-scooter is expected to offer a range of 130 km on a single charge.







