logo
Select City

Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Teased; Will Be Based On The X440

car&bike Team
last published date : 8 October 2026, 23:41 IST
Follow us on
Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Teased; Will Be Based On The X440
Highlights
  • Teased Sprint 440 to have a cruiser-inspired design
  • Expected to have a lower seat than the 805 mm saddle of the X440
  • Will be based on Hero-built X440 platform

Harley-Davidson's upcoming Sprint 440 has made its first appearance in a teaser, and the biggest takeaway is how different it looks from the X440. While it shares its foundations with the Hero-built roadster, the Sprint appears to have been designed around a much more traditional Harley-Davidson cruisers.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 5,000

Harley davidson X440 vs Hero Mavrick 440 image 41

The silhouette reveals a round headlight, a large, rounded fuel tank and a low-set, scooped seat. The larger-looking front wheel also adds to the classic cruiser stance, while the overall proportions suggest that Harley-Davidson is targeting a significantly lower seat height than the X440's 805 mm.

The Sprint's biggest departure from the X440 will be its ergonomics. The teaser shows a swept-back handlebar, suggesting towards a more relaxed riding position. The footpeg placement isn't visible yet, but mid-set or forward-set pegs would further strengthen its cruiser character.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Sprint To Be Introduced Based On Made-in-India X440

Harley Davidson Sprint 440 teaser carandbike cruiser 3

The rear section of the motorcycle also appears substantially different, with a revised subframe likely needed to achieve the lower seat height. Up front, however, the frame appears to retain similarities with the X440.

Harley-Davidson has not revealed the Sprint 440's specifications yet, but its X440 platform suggests that the 440cc single-cylinder engine could be carried over. In the X440, this engine produces 27.4 bhp and 38 Nm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

# Harley-Davidson# Harley-Davidson Sprint# Sprint 440# cruiser bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily# Auto Industry
car&bike Team
car&bike Team

carandbike is not merely another name in the world of automotive web sites. We bring together the best from the world of both, cars and bikes. New cars, used cars, new bikes, - we endeavour to help you with all of that. Additionally, carandbike also strives to keep its users updated with the latest from the global automotive industry. car price, car reviews, car dealers, new bikes, and everything in between, carandbike is happy to help!

Read all latest news and reviews from car&bike Team
EmailFacebookLinkedInTwitter
AD

Learn more about Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Variants
Images
Colors
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 2.35 - 2.6 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View X440 Specifications
View X440 Features
AD

Popular Harley-Davidson Models

Latest Cars

AD

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News
AD
AD

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Teased; Will Be Based On The X440