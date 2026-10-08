Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Teased; Will Be Based On The X440
- Teased Sprint 440 to have a cruiser-inspired design
- Expected to have a lower seat than the 805 mm saddle of the X440
- Will be based on Hero-built X440 platform
Harley-Davidson's upcoming Sprint 440 has made its first appearance in a teaser, and the biggest takeaway is how different it looks from the X440. While it shares its foundations with the Hero-built roadster, the Sprint appears to have been designed around a much more traditional Harley-Davidson cruisers.
Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 5,000
The silhouette reveals a round headlight, a large, rounded fuel tank and a low-set, scooped seat. The larger-looking front wheel also adds to the classic cruiser stance, while the overall proportions suggest that Harley-Davidson is targeting a significantly lower seat height than the X440's 805 mm.
The Sprint's biggest departure from the X440 will be its ergonomics. The teaser shows a swept-back handlebar, suggesting towards a more relaxed riding position. The footpeg placement isn't visible yet, but mid-set or forward-set pegs would further strengthen its cruiser character.
Also Read: Harley-Davidson Sprint To Be Introduced Based On Made-in-India X440
The rear section of the motorcycle also appears substantially different, with a revised subframe likely needed to achieve the lower seat height. Up front, however, the frame appears to retain similarities with the X440.
Harley-Davidson has not revealed the Sprint 440's specifications yet, but its X440 platform suggests that the 440cc single-cylinder engine could be carried over. In the X440, this engine produces 27.4 bhp and 38 Nm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.
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