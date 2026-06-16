Harley-Davidson X440 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 5,000

Harley-Davidson has revised the prices of the X440 in India, with two variants becoming more expensive by up to Rs 5,000. The price increase affects the mid-spec X440 S and the latest addition to the lineup, the X440 T, while the entry-level X440 Vivid continues at its existing price.

Also Read: 2026 Harley-Davidson X440T Road Test Review: Did Harley Just Fix Everything?

Variant Old Price New Price Difference X440 Vivid Rs 2.35 lakh Rs 2.35 lakh No change X440 S Rs 2.55 lakh Rs 2.59 lakh Rs 4,000 X440 T Rs 2.89 lakh Rs 2.94 lakh Rs 5,000

According to the brand’s official website, the X440 Vivid remains unchanged at Rs 2.35 lakh. The X440 S now costs Rs 2.59 lakh, up Rs 4,000 from its earlier price of Rs 2.55 lakh. Meanwhile, the range-topping X440 T, which joined the lineup in December 2025, has received its first price revision and is now dearer by Rs 5,000. With this, it now costs Rs 2.84 lakh, up from the Rs 2.79 lakh price tag it carried at launch (all prices ex-showroom).

The X440 T was introduced as a more premium alternative within the range and brought a handful of updates over the X440 S. These included a redesigned rear subframe, a revised tail section with integrated grab handles, bar-end mirrors and fresh graphics and added features including ride-by-wire, two ride modes (Road and Rain), switchable ABS, switchable rear traction control, and Panic Braking Alert.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Sprint To Be Introduced Based On Made-in-India X440

Mechanically, however, the motorcycle remains unchanged. All three variants continue to be powered by the same 440 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 27 bhp and 38 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.