logo
New Delhi

Harley-Davidson X440 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 5,000

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
Jun 16, 2026, 05:01 PM
Follow us on
Harley-Davidson X440 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 5,000
Key Highlights
  • X440 S gets a hike of Rs 4,000
  • No mechanical changes
  • Prices range between Rs 2.35 lakh and Rs 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

Harley-Davidson has revised the prices of the X440 in India, with two variants becoming more expensive by up to Rs 5,000. The price increase affects the mid-spec X440 S and the latest addition to the lineup, the X440 T, while the entry-level X440 Vivid continues at its existing price.

Also Read: 2026 Harley-Davidson X440T Road Test Review: Did Harley Just Fix Everything?

VariantOld PriceNew PriceDifference
X440 VividRs 2.35 lakhRs 2.35 lakhNo change
X440 SRs 2.55 lakhRs 2.59 lakhRs 4,000
X440 TRs 2.89 lakhRs 2.94 lakhRs 5,000

According to the brand’s official website, the X440 Vivid remains unchanged at Rs 2.35 lakh. The X440 S now costs Rs 2.59 lakh, up Rs 4,000 from its earlier price of Rs 2.55 lakh. Meanwhile, the range-topping X440 T, which joined the lineup in December 2025, has received its first price revision and is now dearer by Rs 5,000. With this, it now costs Rs 2.84 lakh, up from the Rs 2.79 lakh price tag it carried at launch (all prices ex-showroom).

2026 Harley Davidson X440 T m6 jpg

The X440 T was introduced as a more premium alternative within the range and brought a handful of updates over the X440 S. These included a redesigned rear subframe, a revised tail section with integrated grab handles, bar-end mirrors and fresh graphics and added features including ride-by-wire, two ride modes (Road and Rain), switchable ABS, switchable rear traction control, and Panic Braking Alert.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Sprint To Be Introduced Based On Made-in-India X440

2026 Harley Davidson X440 T m68 jpg

Mechanically, however, the motorcycle remains unchanged. All three variants continue to be powered by the same 440 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 27 bhp and 38 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

# Harley-Davidson# Harley-Davidson X440# Harley-Davidson X440 Price Hike# Harley-Davidson X440 Price# Harley-Davidson X440T# Harley-Davidson X440 Variants# Harley-Davidson X440 Vivid# Harley-Davidson X440 S# X440# Bikes# Two Wheelers

Research More on Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 2.35 - 2.59 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View X440 Specifications
View X440 Features

Popular Harley-Davidson Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All