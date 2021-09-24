Hero MotoCorp Announces Welfare Packages For COVID-19 Affected Families In Rajasthan

Hero MotoCorp has been actively involved in offering relief support after the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic hit India. The company announced a unique a welfare package for 50 Covid-19 affected families in Rajasthan, in association with 'Nath Sanskirti Seva Santhan' (NSSS). Under the 'Hero We Care' CSR initiative, the welfare package aims to support women of the affected families by creating supportive conditions to maintain their livelihoods, providing them essential services such as food security and nutrition along with education for their children. The project was announced today by Satish Poonia, MLA - Amer, along with Dr. Rakesh Kumar Meena - SDM, Jaipur, Vishwamitra Meena - SDM, Jamwaramgarh and Bharatendu Kabi, Head - Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp.

(Hero MotoCorp COVID-19 support program in Haridwar)

Bharatendu Kabi, said, "As a responsible corporate citizen, Hero MotoCorp is stepping up to help address immediate humanitarian requirements and long-term economic challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic. We are commencing a Skill Development Program aimed at empowering 50 such women to make them employable and self-reliant in the long-term. This initiative will help them get the required training and develop their entrepreneurial skills to attain a better livelihood, thus contributing towards the sustainable development of communities. We will also provide a monthly allowance towards the educational and nutritional requirements of the children who lost their parents or guardians to Covid-19."

(Hero MotoCorp handed over 13 ambulances to the Uttarakhand government on September 16, 2021)

Under this partnership, Hero MotoCorp and NSSS will support children who have lost one or both of their parents or guardians and women who have lost their spouses due to Covid-19, in Amer and Jamwaramgarh districts in Rajasthan. Along with this project, Hero MotoCorp has undertaken several other relief measures in Rajasthan, such as, providing two-wheelers to health workers and medical staff, donating first responder vehicles to the medical and health departments, distributing meals in Alwar and Jaipur, distributing dry ration kits to families in five districts and also distributing face masks, sanitisers and PPE kits to frontline workers and hospitals in 10 districts of Rajasthan.