  • Home
  • News
  • Hero MotoCorp Announces Welfare Packages For COVID-19 Affected Families In Rajasthan

Hero MotoCorp Announces Welfare Packages For COVID-19 Affected Families In Rajasthan

Hero MotoCorp introduced welfare packages for COVID-19 affected families in Rajasthan, in association with 'Nath Sanskirti Seva Santhan' (NSSS).
authorBy Carandbike Team
24-Sep-21 01:42 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp Announces Welfare Packages For COVID-19 Affected Families In Rajasthan banner
Highlights
  • Hero MotoCorp announces welfare packages for families in Rajasthan
  • 50 COVID-19 affected families to be supported by 'Hero We Care' program
  • Hero has been actively involved in COVID-19 relief across India

Hero MotoCorp has been actively involved in offering relief support after the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic hit India. The company announced a unique a welfare package for 50 Covid-19 affected families in Rajasthan, in association with 'Nath Sanskirti Seva Santhan' (NSSS). Under the 'Hero We Care' CSR initiative, the welfare package aims to support women of the affected families by creating supportive conditions to maintain their livelihoods, providing them essential services such as food security and nutrition along with education for their children. The project was announced today by Satish Poonia, MLA - Amer, along with Dr. Rakesh Kumar Meena - SDM, Jaipur, Vishwamitra Meena - SDM, Jamwaramgarh and Bharatendu Kabi, Head - Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Launches COVID-19 Welfare Package In Haridwar

nhn2apr

(Hero MotoCorp COVID-19 support program in Haridwar)

Bharatendu Kabi, said, "As a responsible corporate citizen, Hero MotoCorp is stepping up to help address immediate humanitarian requirements and long-term economic challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic. We are commencing a Skill Development Program aimed at empowering 50 such women to make them employable and self-reliant in the long-term. This initiative will help them get the required training and develop their entrepreneurial skills to attain a better livelihood, thus contributing towards the sustainable development of communities. We will also provide a monthly allowance towards the educational and nutritional requirements of the children who lost their parents or guardians to Covid-19."

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Hands Over Ambulances To Uttarakhand CM

37c4t66c

(Hero MotoCorp handed over 13 ambulances to the Uttarakhand government on September 16, 2021)

Under this partnership, Hero MotoCorp and NSSS will support children who have lost one or both of their parents or guardians and women who have lost their spouses due to Covid-19, in Amer and Jamwaramgarh districts in Rajasthan. Along with this project, Hero MotoCorp has undertaken several other relief measures in Rajasthan, such as, providing two-wheelers to health workers and medical staff, donating first responder vehicles to the medical and health departments, distributing meals in Alwar and Jaipur, distributing dry ration kits to families in five districts and also distributing face masks, sanitisers and PPE kits to frontline workers and hospitals in 10 districts of Rajasthan.

Related Articles
Hero Vida Electric Scooter Underwent Over 2 Lakh Km Of Testing
Hero Vida Electric Scooter Underwent Over 2 Lakh Km Of Testing
10 hours ago
India's Hero MotoCorp, HPCL Partner For EV Charging Network
India's Hero MotoCorp, HPCL Partner For EV Charging Network
21 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp To Invest $60 Million In US-Based Zero Motorcycles
Hero MotoCorp To Invest $60 Million In US-Based Zero Motorcycles
1 day ago
Hero Vida Electric Scooter To Get Swappable Batteries
Hero Vida Electric Scooter To Get Swappable Batteries
2 days ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Hero Bikes

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?