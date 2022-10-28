  • Home
  • News
  • Hero MotoCorp Registers 20 Per Cent Retail Growth YoY During Festive Period

Hero MotoCorp Registers 20 Per Cent Retail Growth YoY During Festive Period

Starting from the first day of Navratras till the day after Bhai Dooj, the two-wheeler giant announced that it managed to register a significant gain in its market share. The company did not share the quantum of growth in sales during this period.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
1 mins read
28-Oct-22 10:40 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp Registers 20 Per Cent Retail Growth YoY During Festive Period banner
Highlights
  • Hero MotoCorp registered a growth of 20 per cent in festive sales
  • Hero did not share the quantum of growth in sales during this period
  • Hero's popular models remained its top sellers from the Splendor+ to the XPulse

Hero MotoCorp witnessed a resurgence as the company registered a 20 per cent growth in retail sales year-on-year during this festive season. Starting from the first day of Navratras till the day after Bhai Dooj, the two-wheeler giant announced that it managed to register a significant gain in its market share. The company, however, did not share the quantum of growth in sales during this period.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Announces Special Offers Under HERO GIFT For The Festive Season

Hero introduced several model refreshes across the range specially for the festive season 

 

During the 32-day festive period, Hero MotoCorp says its sales were fuelled by its popular models across segments. This includes the 100 cc Splendor+, 125 cc Glamour and Super Splendor and the XPulse 200 4V in the premium segment. The company further said that it witnessed strong customer preference for the Destini scooter during this period. Hero registered strong demand across key states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Karnataka, the company said.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Announces Entry Into South-East Asian Market With Philippines

Anticipating strong volumes as the retail market showed signs of strong recovery, the two-wheeler maker introduced Hero GIFT - Grand Indian Festival of Trust, bringing model refreshes, benefits, finance schemes, pre-booking offers and more, for the festive season. 

Related Articles
India's Euler Motors Raises $60 Million In GIC Singapore-Led Funding Round
India's Euler Motors Raises $60 Million In GIC Singapore-Led Funding Round
1 day ago
Hero MotoCorp Announces Entry Into South-East Asian Market With Philippines
Hero MotoCorp Announces Entry Into South-East Asian Market With Philippines
1 day ago
Rally Of Morocco 2022: Hero MotoSports' Rider Ross Branch Wins Stage 1
Rally Of Morocco 2022: Hero MotoSports' Rider Ross Branch Wins Stage 1
24 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Honda Pips Hero MotoCorp To Become Largest Two-Wheeler Maker In Retail Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Honda Pips Hero MotoCorp To Become Largest Two-Wheeler Maker In Retail Sales
25 days ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Hero Bikes

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which one out of the two would you go for?