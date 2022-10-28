Hero MotoCorp Registers 20 Per Cent Retail Growth YoY During Festive Period

Hero MotoCorp witnessed a resurgence as the company registered a 20 per cent growth in retail sales year-on-year during this festive season. Starting from the first day of Navratras till the day after Bhai Dooj, the two-wheeler giant announced that it managed to register a significant gain in its market share. The company, however, did not share the quantum of growth in sales during this period.

Hero introduced several model refreshes across the range specially for the festive season

During the 32-day festive period, Hero MotoCorp says its sales were fuelled by its popular models across segments. This includes the 100 cc Splendor+, 125 cc Glamour and Super Splendor and the XPulse 200 4V in the premium segment. The company further said that it witnessed strong customer preference for the Destini scooter during this period. Hero registered strong demand across key states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Karnataka, the company said.

Anticipating strong volumes as the retail market showed signs of strong recovery, the two-wheeler maker introduced Hero GIFT - Grand Indian Festival of Trust, bringing model refreshes, benefits, finance schemes, pre-booking offers and more, for the festive season.