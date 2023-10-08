Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names

Hero MotoCorp has trademarked the Hurikan and Hurikan 440 names in India, suggesting that more models could be under development on the Harley-Davidson 440 platform. This is the company’s second trademark around the 440 nomenclature with the company having previously filed a trademark for the Nightster 440.

Some reports suggest that the Hurikan 440 could represent a Hero-badged motorcycle based around the 440 platform as a push from the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer to go premium. The name could also hint at a third Harley-Davidson model that could go on sale in India in the future. Interestingly, Hurikan means cyclone or hurricane and could possibly used for a sportier model based on the 440 platform.

Expect the new motorcycle to share more than a few cycle parts with the X 440 in a bid to keep pricing attractive. On the engine front, expect the upcoming bike to feature the same 440 cc oil-cooled 2-valve SOHC single-cylinder engine as the X 440. The unit, which develops 27 bhp and 38 Nm in its current application, could be tuned differently for the new bike.

Hero is set to commence deliveries of the X440 in India from October 15 with the model having seen a strong start in the country so far. The model has received over 25,000 bookings in the country as of early August, with bookings currently paused. The booking window is set to re-open on October 16.