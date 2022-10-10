Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Bookings Commence Today

The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter was launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 1.45 lakh for the Plus variant, going up to Rs. 1.59 lakh for the top-spec Pro variant. Bookings for the Vida V1 electric scooter start from today, October 10, 2022 in the cities of Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru. Deliveries in these cities will begin from mid-December 2022. At the same time, Hero will also begin taking bookings in eight new cities across India, although, Hero is yet to reveal the list of cities. The scooter can be booked online on Vida's website as well and the booking amount is Rs. 2,499, which will be fully refundable.

Also Read: Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched In India

(Hero Vida V1 electric scooter prices start at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Head - Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp: "Our aim is to build the EV category and grow its scale. To make this happen we have not just launched a product. We have launched three things - the VIDA V1, VIDA Platform, and VIDA Services. Collectively we have launched a "Worry-free EV ecosystem" which is absolutely the need of the hour. This ecosystem has been built on top of a technology stack which we have created from scratch, bringing the strength of AI-driven personalization and context-aware resolution. VIDA V1 is not just a smart and flexible scooter, it is also 'built-to-last'. All of this is obviously on top of the industry leading performance and features."

Also Read: Vida To Open Bookings For V1 Electric Scooter In Eight More Cities From December 2022

(There are two variants of the Vida V1 on offer - Plus and Pro)

The Vida V1 Pro gets a claimed range of 165 km and a 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. The V1 Plus has a range of 143 km along with 0-40 kmph time of 3.4 seconds. Both scooters can be charged at the rate of 1.2 km per minute. Both scooters will have a top speed of 80 kmph. Features of the Vida V1 include over-the-air updates, a 7-inch touchscreen, keyless control, cruise control, S.O.S Alert and a two-way throttle as well. Both variants also get three riding modes - Eco, Ride & Sports. In addition to the launch of the scooter, Hero MotoCorp also launched the Vida charging network.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Launch An Affordable EV Under Vida Brand

(The Hero Vida Pro gets a range of 165 km in single charge)

Hero, under its Vida brand, is also offering a slew of first time benefits and offers such as financing options that offer a low rate of interest than other financial options along with offering a buy-back scheme at 70 per cent of the purchase value between 16-18 months of vehicle ownership. The company is also offering test rides for a period of three days to prospective customers along with pick-up and drop services and repair-on-site services.