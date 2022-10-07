Hero Vida V1 vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube S: Price Comparison

Better late than never, is the maxim that Hero MotoCorp is living by as it launched its first ever electric two-wheeler - the Hero Vida V1 - in India. The Hero Vida V1 has been a long time coming, and it is the first EV under Hero's new EV brand - Vida. The Vida V1 will be offered in two variants - V1 Plus and V1 Pro, which are priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh and Rs. 1.59 lakh respectively.

The Vida V1 Plus is priced at Rs. 1,45,000, while the Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,59,000 (Ex-Showroom).

This makes it quite an expensive offering, but the Vida V1 backs that price-tag up with a number of features, and strong specifications sheet. While we'll talk about the specifications in detail in a separate story, let's take a look at how the pricing of the Vida V1 compares with that of its rivals.

Ola S1 Pro

Ola S1 Pro has been the leader in terms of specifications in the electric scooter space since its launch. Perhaps the only thing slowing down its growth would be its bugs, but the S1 Pro still offers plenty of bang for the buck, and is one of the bestsellers in the market. The Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.40 lakh (Ex-Showroom), which makes it slightly cheaper than the Vida V1 Plus, and a full Rs. 19,000 cheaper than the Vida V1 Pro.

The Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,39,99 (Ex-Showroom).

Ather 450X

Ather 450X set unparalleled benchmarks in the electric scooter segment, and it continues to be one of the best offerings out there. It is known for its sporty performance, and the tech on board, and in its latest Gen 3 guise, it also gets a longer range. The Ather 450X is priced at Rs. 1.55 lakh (Ex Showroom), which puts it right in between the Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro in terms of pricing.

The Ather 450X is priced at Rs, 155,657 (Ex-Showroom).

TVS iQube S

TVS iQube is offered in 3 guises, and the iQube ST - which is the top most variant - is the ideal rival to the premium scooters in this comparison. But the iQube ST is still unavailable to purchase, and until that changes, let's compare the second variant - the TVS iQube S - with the rest. The iQube S packs in great tech which puts it right up there with the other premium scooters, and it's only lacking in terms of specifications. The scooter scores big in comfort and build quality, and is a strong offering indeed. The iQube S is priced at Rs. 1.20 lakh (Ex-Showroom), which is significantly lesser than the Vida V1 Plus, but it has an immediate trade off in terms of range, and whether its worth that lower price tag is what we'll leave you to decide.

The TVS iQube S is priced at Rs. 1,20,183 (Ex-Showroom).