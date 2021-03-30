Honda CB350 Announced As Honda GB350, GB350S In Japan

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) may have introduced the Honda H'Ness CB350 and the Honda CB350RS for the Indian market, but now Honda has officially announced the two models for the Japanese market. The H'Ness CB350 has been launched as the Honda GB350, while the CB350RS has been launched as the Honda GB350S. The GB350 has been priced in Japan at 550,000 Yen (around ₹ 3.65 lakh), while the GB350S has been launched at 594,000 Yen (around ₹ 3.94 lakh). The Honda GB350 will be launched in Japan on April 22, 2021 and the Honda GB350S will be launched on July 15, 2021.

Also Read: How Different Is The Honda CB350RS From The Honda H'Ness CB350?

The Honda CB350RS has the same engine, same frame and cycle parts as the H'Ness CB350

Both models will share the same platform as the Honda H'Ness CB350, which has a Universal Japanese Motorcycle (UJM) design with twin rear shocks, a relaxed riding position and steel rear and front fenders for the base model. The CB350RS, to be called the Honda GB350S in Japan, has blacked out front and rear fenders, and a fatter 150 mm rear tyre in 17-inch size. The base GB350 will get a 130 mm, 18-inch rear tyre. The engine will be the same air-cooled, long-stroke 349 cc, single-cylinder unit which makes 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. Also on offer will be Honda Selectable Torque Control, which is essential traction-control system.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB350 Recalled In India Over Gearbox Issues

The most noticeable change is the 17-inch rear tyre on the CB350RS (to be called the GB350S in Japan, shod with a fatter 150 mm tyre with block pattern tread

Both the Honda GB350 and the Honda GB350S will be retailed through the Honda Dream Network in Japan, and considering it has been confirmed for the Japanese market, perhaps this made-in-India 350 cc Honda will be exported to other markets as well, including the rest of Asia-Pacific and even Europe.

(Source: Young Machine)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.