Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback On SP 125

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is offering cashback of ₹ 5,000 on the purchase of a new Honda SP 125. The cashback offer is valid only if you finance the motorcycle through one of Honda's partner banks, which are Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered and Yes Bank. Currently, the Honda SP 125 has two variants on sale, a drum brake version which is priced at ₹ 75,010 and a disc brake version which is priced at ₹ 79,210. Prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi.

(The cashback of ₹ 5,000 on the Honda SP 125 is on offer only if you finance the motorcycle through the company's partner banks)

The Honda SP 125 uses a new 125 cc, fuel-injected engine which puts out 10.72 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It features a first in segment silent-start ACG starter motor along with a digital instrument console and ABS. The Honda SP 125 was launched about a year ago, with it being a more premium version of the Honda Shine.

Talking about the Shine, Honda recently revealed that the company has sold over 90 lakh units of the Shine since it was launched 14 years ago. It continues to be the best-selling 125 cc bike in India. Also, the Shine motorcycle recorded a double-digit year-on-year (YOY) growth of 26 per cent from 75,144 units in November 2019 to 94,413 units in November 2020. The Shine motorcycle enjoys a market share of 39 per cent in the 125 cc motorcycle segment, which is the highest.

