Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Udupi

Hyundai India has announced forming a new 'Relief Task Force' to support its customers affected by the flood in Udupi, Karnataka. Earlier this month, around September 19 and 20, the region was hit by torrential rainfall, causing heavy floods in Udupi and its surrounding areas. Several vehicles in the region were damaged in the flood, and Hyundai has now come forwards to help its customers with support measures.

Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai India said, "During these adverse times we have ramped up our service support to flood-affected customers in Udupi. This contribution is Hyundai's way of expressing solidarity with the people of Udupi, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent devastating floods. Our relief teams will continue to extend support to ensure customers' peace of mind."

Hyundai will be offering a 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood-affected vehicles

To support its customers, Hyundai has deployed a dedicated Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team to support the customers, which will be free of cost. Additionally, the carmaker is also offering a 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood-affected vehicles. As of now, Hyundai is among the first automakers to announce coming forward to help its customers in the flood-affected areas, in Udupi.

