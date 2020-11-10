Hyundai India Launches Special Pre-Diwali Service Camp

The pre-Diwali service campaign began on November 6, 2020, and will last until November 12, 2020

South Korean automaker, Hyundai has officially announced special pre-Diwali service camp with attractive offers for its customers in select cities. The pre-Diwali service campaign began on November 6, 2020, and will last until November 12, 2020. The Hyundai customers can avail these offers on car beautification during the festive period at affordable prices that start from ₹ 263. As a part of the special pre-Diwali service camp, the South Korean carmaker is also providing other benefits like discounts on paint protection treatment, exterior beautification and much more.

Hyundai offers car beautification services at affordable prices starting at ₹ 263.

Commenting on the launch of the Camp, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing & Service said, "With the ongoing festive season, we wish to celebrate and connect with our customers through innovative service initiatives thereby providing them with quality time for a happy life."

Other offers for Pre Diwali-Camp include 20 per cent discount on paint protection treatment, 20 per cent discount on exterior beautification, 20 per cent discount on interior enrichment, 20 per cent discount on premium interior foam cleaning, 20 per cent discount on engine cleaning or dressing, 20 per cent discount on windscreen treatment.

The Hyundai customers will get a 20% discount on paint protection treatment and interior enrichment

The customers can experience service facilities via Hyundai's digital and contactless service. Through this platform, the customer can effortlessly avail services like online service booking, vehicle status update, pick and drop from home or office, online payment facility and a touch-free service experience.

