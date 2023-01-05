Hyundai Ioniq 5 To Be Launched At Auto Expo 2023; Ioniq 6, Nexo FCEV To Be Showcased

Many months after its India debut, Hyundai is all set to launch the Ioniq 5 at Auto Expo 2023, on January 11, 2023. Bookings for the all-electric crossover began on December 20, 2022 for a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh and it will be the second BEV from Hyundai after the Kona Electric SUV.

It will be the first model to be introduced on the E-GMP Platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6. In fact, with the new IONIQ 5, Hyundai will debut its dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP in our market, which will spawn its future electric vehicles. Hyundai plans to keep the price of the Ioniq 5 below Rs. 50 lakh to begin with.

The Ioniq 5 also won 2022 World Car of the Year award and it snapped up the 2022 World Car Design of the Year, and the new category of 2022 World Electric Vehicle of the Year as well. The IONIQ 5 has retro-futuristic looks, a clean and roomy cabin replete with sustainable materials, and is loaded with connectivity and tech interfaces. Globally, the Ioniq 5 is offered in two variants. First up is the 58 kWh battery pack version available in rear wheel drive setup. Then is the longer range 72.6 kWh battery model with AWD options that has arrived at our shores.

In addition, the company will also showcase the Ioniq 6 and the Nexo fuel-cell electric vehicle along the Ioniq 5. The Ioniq 6 is a fully electric sedan, with a futuristic design and long-sweeping lines. It is also built on Hyundai’s electric global modular platform or E-GMP architecture and is globally available with two battery options – a 53 kWh unit and a 77 kWh unit. Common to both, is the single motor RWD setup, with only the higher-specced models getting an AWD setup as well.