  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Ioniq 5 To Be Launched At Auto Expo 2023; Ioniq 6, Nexo FCEV To Be Showcased

Hyundai Ioniq 5 To Be Launched At Auto Expo 2023; Ioniq 6, Nexo FCEV To Be Showcased

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will launch its second all-electric vehicle, Ioniq 5, at Auto Expo 2023. In addition, it will also showcase the Ioniq 6 and the Nexo fuel-cell electric vehicle.
authorBy Carandbike Team
2 mins read
05-Jan-23 02:18 PM IST
Hyundai Ioniq 5 To Be Launched At Auto Expo 2023; Ioniq 6, Nexo FCEV To Be Showcased banner
Highlights
  • Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be launched at Auto Expo 2023
  • Hyundai aims to keep pricing below Rs. 50 lakh
  • Hyundai will also showcase Ioniq 6 and Nexo FCEV

Many months after its India debut, Hyundai is all set to launch the Ioniq 5 at Auto Expo 2023, on January 11, 2023. Bookings for the all-electric crossover began on December 20, 2022 for a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh and it will be the second BEV from Hyundai after the Kona Electric SUV. 

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Bookings Begin In India

It will be the first model to be introduced on the E-GMP Platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6. In fact, with the new IONIQ 5, Hyundai will debut its dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP in our market, which will spawn its future electric vehicles. Hyundai plans to keep the price of the Ioniq 5 below Rs. 50 lakh to begin with. 

The Ioniq 5 also won 2022 World Car of the Year award and it snapped up the 2022 World Car Design of the Year, and the new category of 2022 World Electric Vehicle of the Year as well. The IONIQ 5 has retro-futuristic looks, a clean and roomy cabin replete with sustainable materials, and is loaded with connectivity and tech interfaces. Globally, the Ioniq 5 is offered in two variants. First up is the 58 kWh battery pack version available in rear wheel drive setup. Then is the longer range 72.6 kWh battery model with AWD options that has arrived at our shores. 

In addition, the company will also showcase the Ioniq 6 and the Nexo fuel-cell electric vehicle along the Ioniq 5. The Ioniq 6 is a fully electric sedan, with a futuristic design and long-sweeping lines. It is also built on Hyundai’s electric global modular platform or E-GMP architecture and is globally available with two battery options – a 53 kWh unit and a 77 kWh unit. Common to both, is the single motor RWD setup, with only the higher-specced models getting an AWD setup as well. 

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
CES 2023: Hyundai Shows-Off Ioniq 5 Robotaxi Ahead Of CES Debut
CES 2023: Hyundai Shows-Off Ioniq 5 Robotaxi Ahead Of CES Debut
10 hours ago
Upcoming Car Launches In January 2023
Upcoming Car Launches In January 2023
1 day ago
Top 7 Upcoming EVs In 2023
Top 7 Upcoming EVs In 2023
5 days ago
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Unveiled In India; Bookings Open
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Unveiled In India; Bookings Open
15 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Hyundai Cars

Question Of The Day

What do you look for in an electric two-wheeler?

Top trending

1New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
2Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
Used Cars by lifestyle
line