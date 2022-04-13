Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins Big At 2022 World Car Awards

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 turned a lot of heads when the EV was revealed early last year. Being Hyundai's flagship product, this car is not an SUV, a luxury sedan, or even a sports car, but a perfect blend of all. Having the proportions and versatility of a hatchback, its actually even bigger than Hyundai's Creta and Tucson SUVs, and has sportscar rivaling performance. We exclusively reviewed the IONIQ 5 towards the end of last year, and were left impressed by the EV.

With its wide range of capabilities, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 managed to bag 3 out of the 6 awards presented at the 2022 World Car Awards held at New York International Auto Show on April 13, 2022. Its quirky design won the World Car Design of the Year award, edging out its sister car in Kia EV6, and Audi e-tron GT, which is also known for its bold looks. The IONIQ 5's retro-modern design is very tasteful and interesting, and grows on you. The rectangular LED headlamps and tail lamps - though polarizing - gives the car its unique looks, while the sharp lines all around makes the car look like its from the future.

The IONIQ 5 has a perfect blend of retro and modern design languages giving it a very contemporary appeal.

The EV gets a wide range of variants, with different sized battery packs and multiple motor configurations. There are 2 different battery packs on offer, 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh, with the latter delivering a range of upto 480 km when mated to the 215 bhp motor that powers the rear axle. The larger battery pack also comes with all-wheel drive options having dual motors with an output of 235-300 bhp, and range starting from 360 kms. The smaller battery pack is equipped with a 167 bhp motor and has a range of 384 kms. With such versatile battery and motor options on offer, the IONIQ 5 also ran away with the very first World Electric Vehicle of the Year award, as it finished ahead of the Audi e-tron GT and the Mercedes EQS.

The IONIQ 5's retro-modern theme continues on the interior, while the cabin is loaded with tech including dual 12.3 inch screens.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is unsurprisingly packed with a lot of technology. Taking the center stage of the interior of the car are dual 12.3 inch screens that have a crisp definition and are very informative, intuitive, and easy to use. Apart from the usual tech features, the car is also equipped with active and passive safety features, including multiple airbags, electronic stability and traction control and ADAS (advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

The IONIQ 5 has driving dynamics closer to a hatchback, whilst offering compact-SUV like space on the inside. That coupled with the power available on tap and the tech and safety features make this car a great package, which saw the EV win the 2022 World Car of the Year award too! Edging out Kia's EV6 and Ford's Mustang Mach E, the IONIQ 5 took the crown. Both of the other finalists for the World Car of the Year award were EVs too, which showed that electric cars can be just as good, if not better propositions than internal combustion engine cars.