2022 World Car Awards: Hyundai IONIQ 5 Has Been Crowned World Electric Vehicle of the Year

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric crossover has been crowned the 2022 World Electric Vehicle of the Year. The organisers of the World Car Awards have introduced the Electric Vehicle category for the first time this year, and there were a total of eleven candidates battling for the prestigious award. The top 3 spots were taken by the Audi e-tron GT, Hyundai IONIQ 5, and Mercedes EQS, whereas the BMW iX and Ford Mustang Mach-E were also part of the top 5 finalists. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 also won the 2022 World Car Design of the Year and the 2022 World Car of the Year awards.

The IONIQ 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The EV comes with two battery pack options, either 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh, and two electric motor layouts, either with a single motor attached to the rear axle or a dual motor variant, attached to the front and rear axles respectively. The former also comes paired with an electric all-wheel drive (AWD) system and can produce a combined power output of 225kW (301 bhp) and 605 Nm of torque. The SUV comes with a top driving range of up to 481 km and a top speed of 185 kmph.

Hyundai says the design of the IONIQ 5 is inspired by its very first car - the Pony - from the mid-'70s. The electric crossover comes with Hyundai's first clamshell hood that minimizes panel gaps for optimal aerodynamics, while the pixel-look taillights, the LED signature upfront, and the sharp cuts and angles in the side flanks are a very specific look that the IONIQ 5 boasts. The IONIQ 5 will be launched in India this October 2022, as a locally assembled car rolling out from Hyundai's Chennai plant.