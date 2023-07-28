  • Home
Hyundai Motor Group and Seoul National University Join Forces To Establish Battery Research Center

A team of 21 professors and researchers from several Korean universities will participate in these projects
28-Jul-23 10:05 AM IST
Highlights
  • Joint Battery Research Center will work on 22 projects.
  • Professor Jang Wook Choi, an expert in battery science, leads the center
  • Hyundai plans to produce 3.64 million electric vehicles by 2030

Hyundai Motor Group and Seoul National University have officially inaugurated their Joint Battery Research Center. The center's opening ceremony was attended by Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, and Hong Lim Ryu, President of Seoul National University. The goal of this joint initiative is to foster industry-academia cooperation and drive innovations in battery technology, with a particular focus on electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

 

Also Read: Renault-Nissan Alliance Rolls Out 2.5 Millionth Made-In-India Vehicle; Gearing Up To Launch 2 EVs

 

The Joint Battery Research Center, located at Seoul National University's main campus, spans three floors and consists of seven laboratories and conference rooms dedicated to battery development, analysis, measurement, and process. With 22 joint research projects, the center will concentrate on lithium metal batteries, solid-state batteries, battery management systems (BMS), and battery process technology. A team of 21 professors and researchers from several Korean universities will participate in these projects. 

 

 

Moreover, the research facility will not only focus on theoretical research but also consider mass production aspects. It is equipped with research infrastructure, enabling the university's findings to be quickly applied to Hyundai Motor Group's products. Professor Jang Wook Choi, an expert in battery science, leads the center, overseeing the research projects and technology development.

 

Also Read: Renault-Nissan Alliance Reaffirms Commitment To India Operations


Hyundai Motor Group seems to be committed to accelerating the development of next-generation batteries, including solid-state technology, with the aim of producing 3.64 million EVs by 2030. The Group plans to invest significantly in battery performance improvement, advanced technologies, and infrastructure development over the next decade.


 

