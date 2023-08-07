Hyundai Teases Adventure Edition of Creta and Alcazar SUVs

Hyundai India has officially released teasers for the Adventure Edition of its SUVs, the Creta and Alcazar. Scheduled for launch in early September, the Adventure Edition will introduce a range of cosmetic enhancements to both models, without any changes to their mechanical components. Notably, this marks the first special edition for the Alcazar and the second for the Creta, which previously had the Knight Edition. The special version will have sport wheels with red brake calipers and a sleek black finish. Additionally, both SUVs will feature blacked-out roof and grille elements and mostly likely are to receive a distinctive paint job finished in army green.

Blacked out Logos and exterior elements

The interiors will largely remain unchanged, as these SUV’s are equipped with panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, a Bose sound system, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety features, including six airbags, electronic stability control, parking sensors, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

As for the powertrains it is unlikely that hyundai will change the engine options. Creta might continue to offer two engine options: a 1.5-liter petrol engine delivering 113.4 bhp and a 1.5-liter diesel engine producing 114.4 bhp. Both engines will come paired with 6-speed manual transmissions, while automatic options include CVTs for the gasoline engine and 6-speed torque converters for the diesel.

The Adventure Edition will get 17-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black

The Alcazar, on the other hand, will come equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine generating 157.8 bhp and a 114.4 bhp diesel engine. The standard transmission will be a 6-speed manual, with the option to upgrade to a 6-speed torque converter or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic with the diesel engine.





Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL