Hyundai Teases Adventure Edition of Creta and Alcazar SUVs

The special version will have sportier wheels with red brake calipers and a sleek black finish.
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
07-Aug-23 11:00 AM IST
Alcazar-Creta Adventure Edition (2).jpg
Highlights
  • Hyundai India teases Adventure Edition for Creta and Alcazar with cosmetic enhancements.
  • Blacked-out roof and grille elements, red brake calipers, and sport wheels add a sporty appeal to the SUVs.
  • Engine options remain unchanged, offeringmanual and automatic transmissions for both Creta and Alcazar.

Hyundai India has officially released teasers for the Adventure Edition of its SUVs, the Creta and Alcazar. Scheduled for launch in early September, the Adventure Edition will introduce a range of cosmetic enhancements to both models, without any changes to their mechanical components. Notably, this marks the first special edition for the Alcazar and the second for the Creta, which previously had the Knight Edition. The special version will have sport wheels with red brake calipers and a sleek black finish. Additionally, both SUVs will feature blacked-out roof and grille elements and mostly likely are to receive a distinctive paint job finished in army green. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spotted During Testing

 

Blacked out Logos and exterior elements

 

The interiors will largely remain unchanged, as these SUV’s are equipped with panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, a Bose sound system, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety features, including six airbags, electronic stability control, parking sensors, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

 

Also Read: Honda Teases A Digital Instrument Cluster On Upcoming Motorcycle

 

As for the powertrains it is unlikely that hyundai will change the engine options. Creta might continue to offer two engine options: a 1.5-liter petrol engine delivering 113.4 bhp and a 1.5-liter diesel engine producing 114.4 bhp. Both engines will come paired with 6-speed manual transmissions, while automatic options include CVTs for the gasoline engine and 6-speed torque converters for the diesel.

 

The Adventure Edition will get 17-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black

 

The Alcazar, on the other hand, will come equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine generating 157.8 bhp and a 114.4 bhp diesel engine. The standard transmission will be a 6-speed manual, with the option to upgrade to a 6-speed torque converter or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic with the diesel engine.


 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

car
Hyundai Alcazar
Starts at ₹ 16.75 Lakh
0
8.3
10
c&b expert Rating

Hyundai Cars

View All

Trending Now