  • Home
  • News
  • India Earmarks $3.7 Billion For State Oil Companies' Energy Transition

India Earmarks $3.7 Billion For State Oil Companies' Energy Transition

"This Budget builds on our focus on green growth," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.
authorBy Reuters
23-Feb-23 07:14 PM IST
null

India said on Wednesday it would provide 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.66 billion) to help state-run oil refiners move towards cleaner energy, a step aimed at helping the country achieve its 2070 net-zero carbon emission target.

"This Budget builds on our focus on green growth," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, recently announced a 197 billion rupee green hydrogen programme to cut the country's carbon intensity and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

"We are implementing many programmes for green fuel, green energy, green farming, green mobility, green buildings, and green equipment, and policies for efficient use of energy across various economic sectors," Sitharaman said.

The budget also allocated 50 billion rupees for crude purchases for its strategic oil stockpile. India had released oil from its strategic reserves as part of the US-coordinated programme to calm the global oil prices.

Sitharaman also announced federal support for battery energy storage systems.

Related Articles
Exclusive-Indian Refiners Pay Traders In Dirhams For Russian Oil
Exclusive-Indian Refiners Pay Traders In Dirhams For Russian Oil
9 minutes ago
Vida Expands Charging Network To Bengaluru, Delhi And Jaipur; Adds Nearly 300 Charging Points
Vida Expands Charging Network To Bengaluru, Delhi And Jaipur; Adds Nearly 300 Charging Points
18 minutes ago
India Says Its Proposed Biofuels Alliance Draws Interest Of Russia, Brazil Among Others
India Says Its Proposed Biofuels Alliance Draws Interest Of Russia, Brazil Among Others
20 minutes ago
Russia's Sechin Says Europe No Longer Sets Urals Price
Russia's Sechin Says Europe No Longer Sets Urals Price
23 minutes ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Honda City 1.5 VTEC
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
City 1.5 VTEC
  • 51,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.9
10
8.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹19,597
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2021 Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI Highline MT
Great Deal
2021 Volkswagen
Taigun 1.0 TSI Highline MT
  • 26,187 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.3
10
13.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line