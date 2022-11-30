India Slashes Taxes On Aviation Fuel Exports, Domestic Crude Oil
Indian government lowered taxes on aviation turbine fuel exports to 5 rupees per liter from 9 rupees per liter, a government notification said on Friday.
The government also reduced windfall tax for domestically produced crude oil to 10,500 rupees per tonne from 13,300 rupees per tonne, according to the notification.