India Slashes Taxes On Aviation Fuel Exports, Domestic Crude Oil

Indian government lowered taxes on aviation turbine fuel exports to 5 rupees per liter from 9 rupees per liter, a government notification said.
30-Nov-22 11:54 PM IST
The government also reduced windfall tax for domestically produced crude oil to 10,500 rupees per tonne from 13,300 rupees per tonne, according to the notification.

 

