  • Home
  • News
  • Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré Resigns

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré Resigns

Thierry Bolloré has resigned as the CEO of JLR citing personal reasons. He will be officially leaving the company on December 31, 2022, and Adrian Mardell took over as Interim CEO from November 16, 2022.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
2 mins read
17-Nov-22 11:28 AM IST
Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré Resigns banner
Highlights
  • Thierry Bolloré has resigned as CEO of Jaguan Land Rover from Dec 31, 2022.
  • JLR's Adrian Mardell took over as Interim CEO from November 16, 2022.
  • Thierry Bolloré is leaving the company citing personal reasons.

Jaguar Land Rover’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thierry Bolloré has resigned from the company citing personal reasons. JLR’s parent company, Tata Motors, announced this information in a regulatory filing on November 16, 2022. Bolloré will be officially leaving the company on December 31, 2022, and Adrian Mardell took over as Interim CEO from November 16, 2022. Adrian has been part of Jaguar Land Rover for 32 years and has been a member of its Executive Board for the last three years.

Announcing his resignation, Bolloré said, "I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together at Jaguar Land Rover over the last two years. The company's transformation and acceleration towards a sustainable, profitable future as a modern luxury business is underway at a great pace. I would like to thank the whole team for their dedication and passion, and I wish the entire organisation the very best for the future.”

Also Read: Tata Motors Reports Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs. 945 Crore In Q2FY2023; Revenue Jumps 30%

Thierry Bolloré was appointed as CEO of Jaguar Land Rover in September 2020, replacing Ralf Speth. 

Furthermore, in its regulatory filing, Tata Motors has additionally said that Thierry Bolloré has also resigned as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Tata Motors Limited, effective from December 31, 2022.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover said, "I want to thank Thierry for everything he has done at Jaguar Land Rover. The foundations for a successful transformation have been laid, leaving the company well poised for the future."

Thierry Bolloré was appointed as CEO of Jaguar Land Rover in September 2020, replacing Ralf Speth. During his tenure, JLR started to see a positive transformation. In fact, in Q2 FY2023, Jaguar Land Rover, reported total revenue of £5.3 billion (Rs. 43,365 crore) in Q2 FY23, up 36 per cent year-on-year from Q2 FY22.  The company’s wholesale volumes (excluding China JV) stood at 75,307 units, up 17.6 per cent year-on-year and 4.9 per cent on the prior quarter.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Tata Motors Bags An Order Of 1000 Buses From Haryana Roadways
Tata Motors Bags An Order Of 1000 Buses From Haryana Roadways
4 hours ago
Tata Motors And Cummins Sign MoU To Develop Hydrogen-Powered Commercial Vehicles For India
Tata Motors And Cummins Sign MoU To Develop Hydrogen-Powered Commercial Vehicles For India
1 day ago
Tata Motors Reports Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs. 945 Crore In Q2FY2023; Revenue Jumps 30%
Tata Motors Reports Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs. 945 Crore In Q2FY2023; Revenue Jumps 30%
6 days ago
Tata Motors Announces Price Hike Across Its Passenger Vehicle Range
Tata Motors Announces Price Hike Across Its Passenger Vehicle Range
11 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Hatchback vs Sedan: let's settle the debate!

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta