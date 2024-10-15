Login
Kawasaki KLX 230 S: What To Expect

The KLX 230 S will go up against the Hero Xpulse 200 4V, Yezdi Adventure and Suzuki V-Strom SX
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 15, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Kawasaki to launch dual-purpose motorcycle on October 17
  • Powered by an air-cooled 233 cc single-cylinder mill
  • Will be a direct rival to the Hero Xpulse 200 4V

The Indian arm of Kawasaki Motors is gearing up for the launch of the road-legal KLX 230 S that has been spied while testing on a few occasions. The motorcycle belongs to the dual-purpose category, meaning it can be used for off-road and on-road riding. With the launch of the KLX 230 S scheduled for October 17, here’s what to expect from the new Kawasaki.

 

Also Read: Road-Legal Kawasaki KLX 230 S Launch On October 17

Road Legal Kawasaki KLX 230 S Launch carandbike edited 3

Styling

The Kawasaki KLX 230 S packs a typical dual-purpose motorcycle design featuring a slim and tall profile, long suspension travel, large wire-spoke wheels and a long seat. Since the motorcycle will be road-legal it will be equipped with a headlamp, turn indicators, mirrors, and dual-purpose tyres. Internationally,  the KLX 230 S offers a suspension travel of 198 mm at the front and 220 mm at the rear, with a seat height of 843 mm, and 239 mm ground clearance. However, for the Indian market, based on the spy images, Kawasaki seems to have adjusted these parameters to better suit Indian riders.

 

Road Legal Kawasaki KLX 230 S Launch carandbike edited 1

Powertrain

The Kawasaki KLX 230 S is powered by an air-cooled 233 cc single-cylinder engine, producing 19.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 20.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Expect similar levels of performance compared to Hero’s Xpulse 2004V but with more refinement and better acceleration figures due to lower overall weight.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 Spied On Test! 

Road Legal Kawasaki KLX 230 S Launch carandbike edited 2

Cycle Parts

The KLX 230 S is built around a high-tensile steel, box-section perimeter frame, suspended by a 37mm telescopic fork at the front and a Uni-Trak linked monoshock at the rear. The bike rolls on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels fitted with dual-purpose tyres. For braking, the KLX 230 S is equipped with disc brakes at both ends, accompanied by dual-channel ABS.

kawasaki KLX 230 edited carandbike 6

Pricing and Competition

Kawasaki is expected to localise the manufacturing of the KLX 230 S allowing the brand to price the motorcycle competitively. At an expected ex-showroom price of around Rs 2 lakh, the KLX 230 S will compete against the Hero Xpulse 200 4V mainly, but also the Yezdi Adventure and the road-focused Suzuki V-Strom SX.

