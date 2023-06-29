Kia Seltos Facelift Mid-spec Trims Will Be Feature-loaded Too!

The Kia Seltos brought in lots of segment-first features when it made its debut in India. With the facelift, it's going to become even more feature-loaded. And some new spy photos have revealed that not just the top-end variants, but even the mid-spec trims will come with a lot of goodies. Seen here are the HTK and HTK+ variants of the soon-to-be-launched Seltos facelift.

Upfront, we can see the front parking sensors in the bumper, a feature that is missing in even the top variants of some cars that are a segment above. We also see projector headlights, some silver accents, and alloys.

The cabin too now comes with some premium features

On the inside, it gets a fully digital instrument cluster with a layout similar to what we have seen in the Carens. Even the top-spec GT Line variant of the existing Seltos misses out on a fully digital instrument console. You can also see a parking sensor on/off button beside the gear lever which was not available earlier. The 8-inch touchscreen is the same with physical buttons around it and so are the manual AC controls.



Earlier sightings of the Kia Seltos facelift have confirmed that the higher variants will get a bigger grille, updated bumper design, new alloy wheel design, panoramic sunroof, and updated climate control panel design with dual-zone cooling function. With the upcoming safety norms, it will debut with six airbags as standard along with the introduction of ADAS features in higher variants.

The India-spec model will be quite different from the global model

Engine options will include a 114 bhp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and 115 bhp diesel. Along with the manuals, those seeking two-pedal convenience will be able to opt for a CVT with petrol and a 6-speed AT with the diesel option. The 1.4-litre turbo will be replaced by the 1.5-litre turbo that develops 158 bhp and 253 Nm torque. It will be mated to either an iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

The 2023 Kia Seltos will be launched in India on July 4 and will renew its rivalry with the Hyundai Creta, Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and the likes.

