  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Seltos Facelift Mid-spec Trims Will Be Feature-loaded Too!

Kia Seltos Facelift Mid-spec Trims Will Be Feature-loaded Too!

New spy shots reveal additional features of the HTK and HTK+ variants which were missing before.
authorBy Dhruv Attri
2 mins read
29-Jun-23 04:27 PM IST
new-kia-seltos-facelift-lower-trims-spotted-at-dealership-htk-front-600x338.jpg
Highlights
  • Even mid-spec variants will get front parking sensors and digital driver display
  • Top variants to boast of panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and ADAS
  • Engine options will include a buffet of 1.5-litre units in petrol, turbo petrol and diesel guise.

The Kia Seltos brought in lots of segment-first features when it made its debut in India. With the facelift, it's going to become even more feature-loaded. And some new spy photos have revealed that not just the top-end variants, but even the mid-spec trims will come with a lot of goodies. Seen here are the HTK and HTK+ variants of the soon-to-be-launched Seltos facelift.

 

Upfront, we can see the front parking sensors in the bumper, a feature that is missing in even the top variants of some cars that are a segment above. We also see projector headlights, some silver accents, and alloys.

 

Also Read: Facelifted Kia Seltos Interior Partially Spied Ahead Of Its Debut On 4 July

 

The cabin too now comes with some premium features

 

On the inside, it gets a fully digital instrument cluster with a layout similar to what we have seen in the Carens. Even the top-spec GT Line variant of the existing Seltos misses out on a fully digital instrument console. You can also see a parking sensor on/off button beside the gear lever which was not available earlier. The 8-inch touchscreen is the same with physical buttons around it and so are the manual AC controls. 
 

Earlier sightings of the Kia Seltos facelift have confirmed that the higher variants will get a bigger grille, updated bumper design, new alloy wheel design, panoramic sunroof, and updated climate control panel design with dual-zone cooling function. With the upcoming safety norms, it will debut with six airbags as standard along with the introduction of ADAS features in higher variants. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming Car Launches In July 2023


The India-spec model will be quite different from the global model

 

Engine options will include a 114 bhp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and 115 bhp diesel. Along with the manuals, those seeking two-pedal convenience will be able to opt for a CVT with petrol and a 6-speed AT with the diesel option. The 1.4-litre turbo will be replaced by the 1.5-litre turbo that develops 158 bhp and 253 Nm torque. It will be mated to either an iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

 

The 2023 Kia Seltos will be launched in India on July 4 and will renew its rivalry with the Hyundai Creta, Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and the likes. 

 

Image Source


 

Related Articles
carandbike Awards 2023: Kia Carens Wins Family Car Of The Year
carandbike Awards 2023: Kia Carens Wins Family Car Of The Year
2 months ago
Accessories For Kia Sonet: All You Need To Know
Accessories For Kia Sonet: All You Need To Know
11 months ago
Kia EV6 Sold Out For 2022, Deliveries To Begin By September
Kia EV6 Sold Out For 2022, Deliveries To Begin By September
1 year ago
Kia India Sales Cross The 5 Lakh Mark In 2.5 Years
Kia India Sales Cross The 5 Lakh Mark In 2.5 Years
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Kia Seltos
Starts at ₹ 10.89 Lakh
0
8.7
10
c&b expert Rating

Kia Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now