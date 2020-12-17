Lamborghini’s One-Off New SC20 Open-Roof Track Car Revealed

It is the second one-off project Lamborghini's racing arm after the SC18, which was built in 2018

Lamborghini Squadra Corse has officially revealed its new one-off projects engineered by the motorsport department and designed by Centro Stile in Sant'Agata Bolognese. Do note, it is the second one-off project Lamborghini's racing arm after the SC18, which was built in the year 2018. The new Lamborghini SC20 is a unique specimen of an open-top track car type-approved for road use that was created following the customer's wishes, who was involved in the project from the very first drawings by Lamborghini's designers. The open-roof track car takes its styling cues from the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster and Concept S.

Mitja Borkert, Head of Design Lamborghini Centro Stile said, "Two years after the SC18 Alston, the SC20 was a new, intriguing challenge. The chief sources of inspiration were the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster and Concept S, and the result is a dramatic combination of creativity and racing attitude."

The carbon fiber body featuring racing aerodynamics is smoothly done by hand by Lamborghini's aerodynamic engineers to deliver optimal airflow for both performance and the cockpit's occupants. Moreover, the muscular rear is topped by a large carbon fiber wing that can be set in three different positions - low, medium and high load. The exterior body of the car is painted in white colour, as specified by the customer with Blu Cepheus (blue) livery giving a prominent look.

The same shade is also found on the inside along with black and white colours. The SC20 gets visible carbon fiber on the dashboard cover, rear wall, door panels, centre console and steering wheel trim. The company has also used carbon fiber for the shells of the seats upholstered in Alcantara and leather. On the other hand, the door handles are machined from solid aluminium while the air vents are crafted using 3D printing technology at the company's factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese.

Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, mentioned, "The SC20 is a combination of sophisticated engineering, Italian craftsmanship, sportiness and advanced design. It is also an example of applying our V12 engine and carbon fiber to a radical open-top vehicle that unmistakably carries the Lamborghini DNA."

It comes powered by Lamborghini's flagship 6.5-litre V12 engine that is tuned to make 759 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. The motor is mated to a seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) gearbox. The power is transmitted to all the wheels via a four-wheel-drive system with central electronic differential. This roofless beast rides on the Pirelli PZero Corsa tyres that are mounted on 20-inches wheels on the front and 21-inches at the rear.

