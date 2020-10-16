Library On Wheels Built On Bolero Camper Catches Anand Mahindra’s Attention

This library on wheels does its rounds in the city of Ludhiana in Punjab.

At a time when the everything is moving online here's something that is working truly in an offline manner. A mobile library built on the Mahindra Bolero Camper has caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra group. Sharing the images of the library on wheels on his social media account he said," Books from a Bolero.This is truly a noble ‘Off-Road' application. Harjinder Singh does this because he feels that people must hold & read books despite a digital world.”

Books from a Bolero.This is truly a noble ‘Off-Road' application. My friend Minnie from Ludhiana shared this pic. Harjinder Singh does this because he feels that people must hold & read books despite a digital world. The vehicle belongs to the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle. pic.twitter.com/AFUfwPbicy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 14, 2020

The vehicle belongs to the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle an organisation that aims to eradicate social and other evils, superstitions and to strive for the upliftment of the moral character and values. Another aim of the Ludhiana based organisation is to restructure and transform the society into caste less social system based on universal brotherhood of mankind.

Also read: This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees

The Bolero Camper is a 5-seat version of the Bolero pick-up. The Bolero Camper comes in both 2-wheel drive and 4-wheel drive versions, while there's also a more premium Gold ZX version on offer. A new model of the car launched in 2019 came with a new grille and reflector headlamps and new body graphics. In its BS6 avatar it runs on 2,523 cc DI Turbo charged Diesel engine that curns out and 75 bhp at 3,200 delivers a peak torque of 200 Nm at 1,400 - 2,200 rpm. A 5-speed manual transmission is on offer with the car. It comes with a paylaod of 1,035 kgs on 2WD version and 940 kgs on 4WD. Prices of different variants of Bolero camper range from ₹ 8.36 lakh to ₹ 8.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.