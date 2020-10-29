Limited Edition Indian FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke Revealed

Indian Motorcycle has launched a new limited edition model of the FTR 1200. It is called the FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke edition and the fuel tank on the motorcycle is done in a nice shade of red, which is available on the FTR 1200 or the FTR 1200 S. The Ruby Smoke edition of the FTR 1200 will be on sale only in France for now and there is no information on whether it will go on sale in other global markets or not. Apart from the new colour of the fuel tank, there are no other changes on the motorcycle. The Indian FTR 1200 is powered by a 1,203 cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine which makes 120 bhp of maximum power and 120 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: Indian Motorcycle Wins 'King Of Baggers' Race

(The fuel tank on the FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke edition is painted in a lovely shade of red)

Indian Motorcycle has announced end of season discounts, slashing the price of the Indian FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S models in Europe. The 'Switch Gears' end of season deal offers up to 2,000 GBP (approximately ₹ 1.94 lakh) off on some Indian FTR 1200 models. The offer of course, is only on select models from the 2019 Indian FTR 1200 range, and is valid for a limited time only. The base model Indian FTR 1200 is now available for 9,999 GBP (approximately ₹ 9.71 lakh), with savings of 1,900 GBP (approximately ₹ 1.84 lakh).

Also Read: Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India

(The FTR 1200 Ruby Smoke will have a limited run of production)

The company recently announced its 2021 model line-up which includes all variants of the Scout, Chief, Chieftain, FTR 1200, Challenger, Roadmaster and Springfield. Indian also confirms that it will launch three brand-new models which are the Scout Bobber Twenty, Roadmaster Limited and the Chief Vintage Dark Horse. The Challenger of course, will be a new model for Indian Motorcycle in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.