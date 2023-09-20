Login

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Debuts; Introduced As An Ambulance

The Neo Plus measures over four metres in length and gets a more powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

20-Sep-23 01:27 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bolero Neo+ is essentially the replacement of the erstwhile TUV300 Plus
  • Available only as an ambulance for now
  • Gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine developing 118 bhp and 280 Nm

The long-talked-about Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, the larger sibling of the Bolero Neo, has finally been unveiled. For now, however, the model is aimed at commercial applications and is only available as an ambulance. It is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is targeting operators wanting a van larger than a Maruti Suzuki Eeco but smaller than coach-based offerings.

 

Also read: Indian Army Inducts Specialised Armoured Fleet by Mahindra
 

The Bolero Neo Plus shares the same platform as the Bolero Neo though it sits on a longer wheelbase and is larger than the sub-four metre Neo. The model also gets the larger 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine good for 118 bhp and 280 Nm. The unit is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear wheels.

 

Also read: Qualcomm and Mahindra Forge Partnership for Cloud-Connected Diagnostics in Next-Gen SUVs
 

Speaking on the occasion, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “With the launch of the Bolero Neo Plus Ambulance, we reinforce our commitment to nation-building. The Bolero brand has long served sectors meant to improve and secure communities and the public at large. Ranging from the Police, Army and Paramilitary forces, to government departments engaged in firefighting, forestry, irrigation and public works, all have relied on Bolero-badged SUVs for its robustness and performance in diverse operational environments.”

 

Also read: Auto Sales August 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever SUV Sales In Indian Market
 

The Neo Plus adopts the same boxy and upright design of the Neo though with revised bumpers, a longer body and a larger glasshouse. The ambulance also packs in features such as a single-person operable stretcher mechanism, provision for an oxygen cylinder, a washbasin assembly and a public address system. It also offers seating for up to 5 people.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra Bolero Neo# Mahindra Bolero Neo+

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
9.2
0
10
2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
4,338 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 13.75 L
₹ 29,078/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700
8.8
0
10
2021 Mahindra XUV700
15,999 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 24.50 L
₹ 51,823/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Scorpio
8.0
0
10
2019 Mahindra Scorpio
23,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
7.7
0
10
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
18,999 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
7.7
0
10
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
44,112 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
₹ 43,673/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Fortuner
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Fortuner
43,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 27.50 L
₹ 61,590/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda City
7.9
0
10
2019 Honda City
30,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 22,956/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
2019 Hyundai Verna
55,177 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
40,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
8.4
0
10
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
44,316 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.75 L
₹ 10,638/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Mahindra Models

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio

₹ 13.54 - 18.62 Lakh

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300

₹ 7.99 - 14.74 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700

₹ 13.95 - 24.58 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.85 - 10.68 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero

₹ 9.33 - 10.26 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N

₹ 11.99 - 23.9 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic

₹ 13 - 16.81 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo

₹ 8.77 - 11.5 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper

₹ 8.93 - 9.42 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up

₹ 8.85 - 9.12 Lakh

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 14.1 - 16.47 Lakh

Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400

₹ 15.99 - 19.19 Lakh

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 28.88 - 31.88 Lakh

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar

₹ 9.99 - 16.49 Lakh

Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra KUV100

₹ 6.2 - 7.86 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Royal Enfield Launches Rental Program In India
Royal Enfield Launches Rental Program In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10434 second ago

This program is a partnership with more than 40 motorcycle rental operators spanning 26 cities and destinations in India

Royal Enfield Appoints AW Rostamani Group As UAE Distributor
Royal Enfield Appoints AW Rostamani Group As UAE Distributor
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8943 second ago

Royal Enfield has said that they are planning to establish additional branches in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the coming months.

Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-3758 second ago

MotoGP is here in India for the very first time and it’s huge. Here’s a quick summary of what is going to happen and what one can expect at this exciting motorsport weekend

Google Rolls Out Update For Android Auto; Gains Zoom Audio Calls, Prime Video, And More
Google Rolls Out Update For Android Auto; Gains Zoom Audio Calls, Prime Video, And More
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3081 second ago

Google is also expanding support for digital car keys, allowing users to unlock, lock, and start their cars using their smartphones

Aprilia RS 457 Unveiled in India; Pre-Bookings Started
Aprilia RS 457 Unveiled in India; Pre-Bookings Started
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-1988 second ago

Based on the RS 660, the Rs 457 is a sub-500cc supersport that is powered by an all-new parallel-twin

MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-1543 second ago

Know nothing about a racetrack? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Here are the key terms you’ll need to be aware of.

Tata Motors To Increase Commercial Vehicle Prices From October 1
Tata Motors To Increase Commercial Vehicle Prices From October 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 minutes ago

Tata Motors will be making an upward revision of up to 3 per cent across its entire range of commercial vehicles. The revised prices will come into effect from October 1, 2023.

MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

16 minutes ago

For the first edition of the MotoGP Bharat, here is an extensive list of all the prohibited items that you arent allowed to carry with you to the stands.

MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Here’s the lowdown on everything that you can expect at the IndianOil Grand Prix, or MotoGP Bharat, to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24, 2023.

Aprilia RS 457 India Debut Highlights: Expected Launch, Specifications, Features, Images
Aprilia RS 457 India Debut Highlights: Expected Launch, Specifications, Features, Images
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Aprilia is set to expand its motorcycle portfolio for the Indian market with the introduction of the new RS 457.

Indian Army Inducts Specialised Armoured Fleet by Mahindra
Indian Army Inducts Specialised Armoured Fleet by Mahindra
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Powering the armoured vehicle is powered by a 3.2-liter multi-fuel diesel engine, featuring a 4x4 drivetrain and front and rear differential locks, delivering power output of 212 bhp.

Qualcomm and Mahindra Forge Partnership for Cloud-Connected Diagnostics in Next-Gen SUVs
Qualcomm and Mahindra Forge Partnership for Cloud-Connected Diagnostics in Next-Gen SUVs
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 days ago

This collaboration represents an extension of the existing partnership between Mahindra and Qualcomm Technologies.

Auto Sales August 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever SUV Sales In Indian Market
Auto Sales August 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever SUV Sales In Indian Market
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 days ago

Mahindra reported SUV sales of 37,270 units in the domestic market while cumulative sales stood at 70,350 units.

Mahindra To Gift Special Edition XUV400 EV To Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa's Parents
Mahindra To Gift Special Edition XUV400 EV To Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa's Parents
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

22 days ago

Indian chess grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa registered a memorable win at the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023

Mahindra To Inspect Over 1 Lakh Units Of The XUV700 Over Wiring Issues
Mahindra To Inspect Over 1 Lakh Units Of The XUV700 Over Wiring Issues
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The company has also said that it will be inspecting over 3,500 units of the XUV400 for a possible fault in the brake potentiometer.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Debuts; Introduced As An Ambulance
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn