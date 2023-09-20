Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Debuts; Introduced As An Ambulance
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
20-Sep-23 01:27 PM IST
Highlights
- Bolero Neo+ is essentially the replacement of the erstwhile TUV300 Plus
- Available only as an ambulance for now
- Gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine developing 118 bhp and 280 Nm
The long-talked-about Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, the larger sibling of the Bolero Neo, has finally been unveiled. For now, however, the model is aimed at commercial applications and is only available as an ambulance. It is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is targeting operators wanting a van larger than a Maruti Suzuki Eeco but smaller than coach-based offerings.
Also read: Indian Army Inducts Specialised Armoured Fleet by Mahindra
The Bolero Neo Plus shares the same platform as the Bolero Neo though it sits on a longer wheelbase and is larger than the sub-four metre Neo. The model also gets the larger 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine good for 118 bhp and 280 Nm. The unit is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear wheels.
Also read: Qualcomm and Mahindra Forge Partnership for Cloud-Connected Diagnostics in Next-Gen SUVs
Speaking on the occasion, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “With the launch of the Bolero Neo Plus Ambulance, we reinforce our commitment to nation-building. The Bolero brand has long served sectors meant to improve and secure communities and the public at large. Ranging from the Police, Army and Paramilitary forces, to government departments engaged in firefighting, forestry, irrigation and public works, all have relied on Bolero-badged SUVs for its robustness and performance in diverse operational environments.”
Also read: Auto Sales August 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever SUV Sales In Indian Market
The Neo Plus adopts the same boxy and upright design of the Neo though with revised bumpers, a longer body and a larger glasshouse. The ambulance also packs in features such as a single-person operable stretcher mechanism, provision for an oxygen cylinder, a washbasin assembly and a public address system. It also offers seating for up to 5 people.
