Mahindra Introduces Contactless Payment For Accessories And Workshop Related Services

Mahindra has introduced a touchless payment method for accessories, extended warranty and workshop related payments for its entire range of vehicles. These features will enable customers to make payment through various payment options and the company is in the process of installing the devices / software at its dealerships across the country. It will be providing contactless payment options to the customers not only in showroom or workshop, but is extending it to the customer's doorstep through physical POS / e-POS methods.

Mahindra will provide contactless payment for workshop related works as well.

Mahindra says that the POS will accept all major credit / debit cards and e-wallets. Additionally, customers can also make payment at home through QR code or payment link shared via SMS by the dealer. Customer will also be able to avail instant EMI on major credit / debit card payments at attractive rate of interest. The company will extend this feature to all the purchases that the customer would make during the life cycle of the vehicle. This includes purchasing wide range of accessories, extended warranty and availing periodic maintenance.

Moreover, the new contactless options will provide special instant EMI options to the customers at the time of purchase in a bid to offer additional flexibility. The company continues to provide the finance schemes for this month carried over from the previous month. The digital solutions and schemes are offered through various financial institutions and customers will just need to get in touch with nearest dealer to avail of these offers.

