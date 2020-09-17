New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra Introduces Contactless Payment For Accessories And Workshop Related Services

Mahindra will be providing contactless payment options to the customers not only in showroom or workshop, but is extending it to the customer's doorstep through physical POS/e-POS methods.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Mahindra will be providing contactless payment options both for showroom and workshop related work.

Highlights

  • Mahindra will provide contactless payment in showrooms and workshops
  • Customers can make payment from their doorstep through POS / e-POS method
  • Mahindra says that the POS will accept all major credit/debit cards.

Mahindra has introduced a touchless payment method for accessories, extended warranty and workshop related payments for its entire range of vehicles. These features will enable customers to make payment through various payment options and the company is in the process of installing the devices / software at its dealerships across the country. It will be providing contactless payment options to the customers not only in showroom or workshop, but is extending it to the customer's doorstep through physical POS / e-POS methods.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch

mahindra logo 625

Mahindra will provide contactless payment for workshop related works as well.

Mahindra says that the POS will accept all major credit / debit cards and e-wallets. Additionally, customers can also make payment at home through QR code or payment link shared via SMS by the dealer. Customer will also be able to avail instant EMI on major credit / debit card payments at attractive rate of interest. The company will extend this feature to all the purchases that the customer would make during the life cycle of the vehicle. This includes purchasing wide range of accessories, extended warranty and availing periodic maintenance.

Also Read: Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up to ₹ 3 Lakh On Select Mahindra SUVs In September 2020

bhkpn33oMahindra continues to provide attractive finance schemes select models this month.
0 Comments

Moreover, the new contactless options will provide special instant EMI options to the customers at the time of purchase in a bid to offer additional flexibility. The company continues to provide the finance schemes for this month carried over from the previous month. The digital solutions and schemes are offered through various financial institutions and customers will just need to get in touch with nearest dealer to avail of these offers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
Mahindra Introduces Contactless Payment For Accessories And Workshop Related Services Mahindra Introduces Contactless Payment For Accessories And Workshop Related Services
Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation
Skoda Kodiaq BS6 To Be Launched In India In 2021 Skoda Kodiaq BS6 To Be Launched In India In 2021
Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters
Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT vs Volkswagen Vento AT vs Honda City CVT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT: Price Comparison Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT vs Volkswagen Vento AT vs Honda City CVT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT: Price Comparison
Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle
Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV To Make World Debut In India In 2021 Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV To Make World Debut In India In 2021
Toyota To Invest Rs. 2000 Crore In India Toyota To Invest Rs. 2000 Crore In India
New Ford Endeavour Sport To Be Launched Next Week New Ford Endeavour Sport To Be Launched Next Week
2020 Triumph Bonneville Build-Off Announced 2020 Triumph Bonneville Build-Off Announced
South Korea Donates One Lakh Masks To TVS For Free Distribution In India South Korea Donates One Lakh Masks To TVS For Free Distribution In India
Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Variants Explained Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Variants Explained
BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Launch Date Revealed BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Launch Date Revealed
Peugeot P2X Confirmed For Production Peugeot P2X Confirmed For Production
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh
2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh
Toyota To Invest Rs. 2000 Crore In India
Toyota To Invest Rs. 2000 Crore In India
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities