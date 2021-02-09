Mahindra Launches M-Plus Mega Service Campaign Across India

Mahindra has announced a free mega service camp across the country for customers of its entire range of personal vehicles, including the Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, XUV300 TUV300, KUV100, Xylo, Nuvosport, Quanto, Verito, Verito Vibe, Logan, Rexton and even the Thar. This M-Plus mega service camp will be a 10 days event starting from February 8 and continuing till February 18, 2021 in almost 600 Mahindra authorized workshops, across all the major cities of the country.

The company is also providing pick and drop service.

The initiative will provide Mahindra owners with the opportunity to ensure that their vehicles are in top condition. Customers can avail of a detailed 75-point check on each vehicle which will be completely free of cost, through trained technicians. Additionally, Mahindra customers will also have the opportunity to avail a discount of 5 per cent on spare parts, 10 per cent on labour and 25 per cent on Maxicare treatment.

The campaign includes all personal vehicles, even ones that have been now discontinued.

Customers can book their service appointments on WhatsApp using 'Mahindra With You Hamesha's' WhatsApp account and also on the With You Hamesha app or website to avail a hassle-free pick & drop service, create their own job card with selection of Maxicare treatments, approve estimates and pay. Customers can also give approvals on repair orders, track the progress of their car's service, view repair invoice and make payment seamlessly from the 'With You Hamesha' app, without having to touch any stationery or POS machine at the workshop. It has also introduced "CustomerLIVE", a live video streaming feature using which service advisors can explain repair estimates to customers, directly from the service bay.

