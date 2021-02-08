Mahindra Becomes 1st Formula E Team To Have Net Zero Carbon Footprint Since Inception 

Mahindra's Formula E team has achieved the rare feat of having a net-zero carbon footprint since inception which is also a first for an FIA world championship entrant.

"Mahindra Racing is pleased to announce that it is the first Formula E team, and first FIA World Championship entrant, to be certified Net Zero Carbon footprint since inception. The certification has been approved by the ALLCOT Group for carbon emission offsetting for the entirety of the team's existence," the team revealed in a press release.

"The emission allowances have been marked for permanent removal from the pool of offsetting credits at the Environmental Registry on behalf of the team's chosen REDD+ Project," Mahindra Racing added.

Judged by ALLCOT which is a leader in greenhouse gas emissions management tools and strategies for businesses was incepted in 2009.

Mahindra Racing M7Electro Formula E 2021

Mahindra Racing had committed to promote greater environmental responsibility, to reduce overall climate impact and to educate for climate action by promoting sustainable and responsible consumption.

Previously, it had become the first Formula E team to receive a three-star accreditation which is the highest accolade given by the FIA. It even committed to planting trees in the Araku valley region of India which has been done in tandem with the Mahindra group's commitment to planting 1 million trees every year.

Dilbagh Gill Mahindra Racing Formula E

"We believe that 'doing good' goes beyond philanthropy and CSR, it is more than just random acts of kindness. 'Doing good' is a purpose, an attitude, and a way of life; it is our guide for conducting business and ourselves. As a team that is committed to finding credible, advanced and next-generation mobility solutions while being kind to the planet. At Mahindra Racing, we pledge to greater ROCE, which, for us, stands for Return On Climate and Environment. This is ingrained into our ethos and a big part of the reason we are racing in Formula E," said Dilbagh Gill, Mahindra Racing CEO and Team Principal.

"It is a great achievement for Mahindra Racing to become certified net-zero carbon since inception. Mahindra Racing has become a leader in sustainability across the sporting landscape and promotes sustainable business practices across its supply chain. As the first Formula E team to attain FIA Three-star Environmental Accreditation and the most recent team to sign the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework, they are the perfect partners in the fight against climate change. The first manufacturer to join the Formula E grid and now the first to commit to Gen3, we're delighted to have a long and ongoing relationship with another organisation so aligned to our vision and values," added Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E.

