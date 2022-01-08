Mahindra Rolls Out Benefits Of Up To Nearly Rs. 82,000 On Select Models This Month

In a bid to kick-off 2022 with good volumes, Mahindra & Mahindra has rolled out discounts of up to Rs. 81,500 on select models this month. According to details listed on the official website, the utility vehicle maker is offering benefits like cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and other offers on its vehicles. Interested buyers can avail of these benefits up till January 31, 2022. There are no offers on the model like Thar, XUV700 and the Bolero Neo. Do note, these offers and deals may vary for other cities or regions across the country.

Customers can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000 on the Mahindra Alturas SUV.

The Mahindra Alturas SUV is offered with benefits of up to Rs. 81,500, which includes an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000, a corporate offer of up to Rs. 11,500 and other offers of up to Rs. 20,000. The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is available with a maximum benefit of Rs. 61,055. It includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 38,055, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000.

The UV maker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 29,000 on the Mahindra Scorpio this month. These offers include an exchange offer of up to Rs. 10,000, a corporate offer of up to Rs. 4,000 and other offers of up to Rs. 15,000.

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV comes with maximum benefits of up to Rs. 40,200

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV is up for sale with total benefits of up to Rs. 40,200. It includes a cash benefit of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs. 15,000 and a corporate offer of up to Rs. 5,200. Customers interested in purchasing the Bolero SUV can avail up to Rs. 13,000 as benefits. It comprises an exchange bonus and a corporate offer of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 3,000, respectively.

The Mahindra XUV300 is listed on the official website with maximum benefits of up to Rs. 69,002. It comprises a cash offer of up to Rs. 30,002, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,500. Customers can avail of other offers of up to Rs. 10,000 on the subcompact SUV.