Mahindra’s Passenger Vehicle Production Down By 88.65 Per Cent In May 2020

The Indian auto industry has witnessed a huge slump in sales in May 2020 owing to the coronavirus crisis situation and that has also impacted monthly production. Mahindra has recorded a decline of 88.65 per cent in May 2020 manufacturing 2572 units as compared to 22,674 units manufactured in the same month last year. The Bolero Power Plus and Scorpio are leading the charge in production as well at 740 units and 846 units, witnessing a strong demand in the rural and tier 2 markets where most of the dealerships have started sales operations.

Mahindra manufactured 2572 units in May 2020

In the same month, Mahindra also manufactured 63 units of the KUV100, 462 units of the XUV300 and 461 units of the Bolero. Mahindra started sales operations with 300 dealerships last month which is approximately 30 per cent of the company's overall showrooms and service centres. Production at Mahindra's Haridwar and Igatpuri plant where the Bolero and Scorpio are manufactured also started last month.

846 units of the Scorpio were assembled

Mahindra recorded a year-on-year decline of 81 per cent in passenger vehicle sales in May 2020. The company sold 3867 units last month compared to 20,608 units sold in the same month last year. Its utility vehicle sales also went down by 81 per cent last month at 3745 units as compared to 19,524 units sold a year ago. Sales of cars and vans further dropped by 89 per cent at 122 units as compared to 1084 units sold in the same month last year. Sales of commercial vehicles went down by 71 per cent at 5170 units.

