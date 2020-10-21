Mahindra Trademarks 'The Scorpio Sting' Name; Could It Be The Next-Generation Scorpio Moniker?

Mahindra & Mahindra recently filed for a trademark application for a bunch of new names with the intellectual property authorities in India. The four new names - The Scorpio Sting, Sting, Scorpio Sting, and The Sting were registered earlier this month with the central government and hints at possibly a new moniker from the UV maker. In fact, this could just be the name of the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio or possibly a farewell edition of the outgoing generation version of the extremely popular SUV. carandbike reached out to Mahindra for a statement on the same but the company said that it "does not comment on future product and plans."

The Scorpio Sting moniker was approved by the intellectual property authorities in India earlier this month

The Mahindra Scorpio remains one of the most popular SUVs on sale and is a consistent seller for the brand despite the advent of compact SUVs in the same price bracket. The Scorpio Sting could hint towards a new variant or just an addition to the name along the lines of the Toyota Innova 'Crysta' or the erstwhile Tata Indigo 'Manza'. It could also possibly be a special edition along the lines of the Mahindra Thar 700 that was introduced to bid adieu to the previous-generation of the off-roader last year.

That being said, there's not much known about what Mahindra plans to do with the name. With respect to the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio though, we know the SUV will continue to retain the ladder-on-frame underpinnings but will be based on a evolved version of the same shared with the new-generation Thar. The new SUV has been developed by the Mahindra North American Technical Centre in the US and the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai, India. The new-generation Scorpio or Scorpio Sting is expected to be larger in proportions while also going more plush and tech-friendly on the inside. Expect to see an evolved design language, albeit retaining the SUV's imposing stance.

The Mahindra Scorpio was recently upgraded with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

On the feature front, the new-generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to come with connected tech, vehicle telematics, larger touchscreen infotainment system and possibly a digital instrument cluster as well. Power will come from the all-new 2.0-litre turbo mStallion petrol engine that debuted on the Thar earlier this year. The motor is capable of producing 150 bhp and 300/320 Nm of peak torque. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel was also upgraded earlier this year and now develops 130 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. It could tuned differently for the Scorpio. The new version is likely to come with a 6-speed manual and a torque convertor right on both engines from the start.

The current-generation Mahindra Scorpio range starts from ₹ 12.42 lakh (ex-showroom) and prices are expected to be identical if not lower on the new-gen version. Expect more details to uncover on the new Scorpio in the months to come, so keep watching this space for all the details.

