New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra Trademarks 'The Scorpio Sting' Name; Could It Be The Next-Generation Scorpio Moniker?

The Mahindra Scorpio Sting could be the new name of the SUV when the next-generation version arrives sometime next year or it could possibly be a farewell version of the outgoing model on the lines of the Thar 700 introduced last year.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Mahindra has trademark four names - The Scorpio Sting, Sting, Scorpio Sting, and The Sting expand View Photos
Mahindra has trademark four names - The Scorpio Sting, Sting, Scorpio Sting, and The Sting

Highlights

  • The new-generation Scorpio is expected to arrive in FY2021-22
  • The new Scorpio will be based on an evolved ladder-on-frame platform
  • The new Scorpio Sting will also get turbo petrol and diesel engines

Mahindra & Mahindra recently filed for a trademark application for a bunch of new names with the intellectual property authorities in India. The four new names - The Scorpio Sting, Sting, Scorpio Sting, and The Sting were registered earlier this month with the central government and hints at possibly a new moniker from the UV maker. In fact, this could just be the name of the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio or possibly a farewell edition of the outgoing generation version of the extremely popular SUV. carandbike reached out to Mahindra for a statement on the same but the company said that it "does not comment on future product and plans."

Also Read: Higher-Spec Mahindra Scorpio Variants Get Android Auto And Apple CarPlay Upgrades

uctpnacg

The Scorpio Sting moniker was approved by the intellectual property authorities in India earlier this month

The Mahindra Scorpio remains one of the most popular SUVs on sale and is a consistent seller for the brand despite the advent of compact SUVs in the same price bracket. The Scorpio Sting could hint towards a new variant or just an addition to the name along the lines of the Toyota Innova 'Crysta' or the erstwhile Tata Indigo 'Manza'. It could also possibly be a special edition along the lines of the Mahindra Thar 700 that was introduced to bid adieu to the previous-generation of the off-roader last year.

That being said, there's not much known about what Mahindra plans to do with the name. With respect to the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio though, we know the SUV will continue to retain the ladder-on-frame underpinnings but will be based on a evolved version of the same shared with the new-generation Thar. The new SUV has been developed by the Mahindra North American Technical Centre in the US and the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai, India. The new-generation Scorpio or Scorpio Sting is expected to be larger in proportions while also going more plush and tech-friendly on the inside. Expect to see an evolved design language, albeit retaining the SUV's imposing stance.

Also Read: New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 And Scorpio Launch Deferred To FY 2021-22

7ol31ck8

The Mahindra Scorpio was recently upgraded with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

On the feature front, the new-generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to come with connected tech, vehicle telematics, larger touchscreen infotainment system and possibly a digital instrument cluster as well. Power will come from the all-new 2.0-litre turbo mStallion petrol engine that debuted on the Thar earlier this year. The motor is capable of producing 150 bhp and 300/320 Nm of peak torque. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel was also upgraded earlier this year and now develops 130 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. It could tuned differently for the Scorpio. The new version is likely to come with a 6-speed manual and a torque convertor right on both engines from the start.

0 Comments

The current-generation Mahindra Scorpio range starts from ₹ 12.42 lakh (ex-showroom) and prices are expected to be identical if not lower on the new-gen version. Expect more details to uncover on the new Scorpio in the months to come, so keep watching this space for all the details.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
Mahindra Trademarks 'The Scorpio Sting' Name; Could It Be The Next-Generation Scorpio Moniker?
Mahindra Trademarks 'The Scorpio Sting' Name; Could It Be The Next-Generation Scorpio Moniker?
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
Mahindra Trademarks 'The Scorpio Sting' Name; Could It Be The Next-Generation Scorpio Moniker?
Mahindra Trademarks 'The Scorpio Sting' Name; Could It Be The Next-Generation Scorpio Moniker?
Daimler Chief Eyes China Growth As Trade Tensions Rise
Daimler Chief Eyes China Growth As Trade Tensions Rise
Ferrari And Renault Pass 2022 Crash Tests: Report
Ferrari And Renault Pass 2022 Crash Tests: Report
28 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge At Toyota's Bidadi Plant This Month
28 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge At Toyota's Bidadi Plant This Month
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: All You Need To Know
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: All You Need To Know
Tesla May Build A Battery Plant In Indonesia 
Tesla May Build A Battery Plant In Indonesia 
UBCO EV Brand Reveals 2WD Electric Utility Bikes
UBCO EV Brand Reveals 2WD Electric Utility Bikes
Honda Two-Wheelers Announces Festive Season Offers
Honda Two-Wheelers Announces Festive Season Offers
BMW Motorrad Receives Over 1,000 Bookings For Updated G 310 R, G 310 GS
BMW Motorrad Receives Over 1,000 Bookings For Updated G 310 R, G 310 GS
Gemopai Announces Discounts Of Upto Rs. 5,500 On Electric Scooters
Gemopai Announces Discounts Of Upto Rs. 5,500 On Electric Scooters
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Cadillac Lyriq EV Will Have A Futuristic AR Heads-Up Display 
Cadillac Lyriq EV Will Have A Futuristic AR Heads-Up Display 
Ather 450 Plus Prices Slashed Ahead Of Deliveries; New BuyBack Program Introduced
Ather 450 Plus Prices Slashed Ahead Of Deliveries; New BuyBack Program Introduced
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh
EMI Starts
25,7409% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Diesel
Manual , Automatic
15.4 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
Mahindra Scorpio Automatic Review
02:51
Mahindra Scorpio Automatic Review
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 12-Nov-15 08:30 PM IST
Scorpio Front Side Profile
Scorpio Front Side Profile
Scorpio Front Profile
Scorpio Front Profile
Scorpio Front Grille
Scorpio Front Grille
Scorpio Front
Scorpio Front
Scorpio Front View
Scorpio Front View
Rear View
Rear View
Wheels
Wheels
Mahindra Scorpio Interior Cabin
Mahindra Scorpio Interior Cabin
Mahindra Scorpio Style Instrument
Mahindra Scorpio Style Instrument
Mahindra Scorpio Luxurious Blue Grey Interior
Mahindra Scorpio Luxurious Blue Grey Interior
Mahindra Scorpio Tech Climatecontrol
Mahindra Scorpio Tech Climatecontrol
Mahindra Scorpio Convenience Window Buttons
Mahindra Scorpio Convenience Window Buttons
2 Technology
2 Technology
Airbags
Airbags
Power2
Power2
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities