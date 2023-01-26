Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV Bookings Open

Mahindra has opened the order books for the all-electric XUV400 in India. The carmaker had previously announced prices for its all-electric SUV which is available in two variants – EC and EL. Prices for the electric SUV start at Rs 15.99 lakh and go up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices are introductory and only applicable for the first 5,000 units of each variant. The booking amount is set at Rs 21,000.

Also read: Mahindra XUV400 EV Launched In India

Speaking of the SUV, the XUV400 share its design with the smaller XUV 300 though with some EV-specific touches such as the closed-off grille including the copper trim elements and Mahindra twin-peaks logo. The cabin also offers much in common though the larger size liberates additional boot space with the e-SUV also packing in more tech.

The XUV400 EC gets a 34.5 kWh battery pack offering 375 km of range while the EL packs in a larger 39.4 kWh unit offering a claimed 456 km per charge (MIDC figures). Both variants though get the same electric motor outputting 110 kW and 310 Nm and hit a top speed of 150 kmph. The EC is offered with either a 3.3 kW charger or a more powerful 7.2 kW unit while the top-spec EL gets the 7.2 kW charger as standard.

Mahindra has said that it will commence deliveries of the XUV400 EL from March 2023 with the EC variant deliveries to commence closer to Diwali.