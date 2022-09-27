Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Pristine Accessory Pack: All You Need To Know

The much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was finally launched on September 26, 2022, and the compact SUV has already garnered over 57,000 bookings. Maruti's new flagship promises strong efficiency figures and is loaded on the feature front. The introductory prices also seem competitive starting at Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom, India), especially with the Pristine accessory pack thrown in on the top variants of the SUV. Maruti Suzuki says the Pristine accessory pack on the Grand Vitara is worth Rs. 67,000 and will be available with the Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus variants for free as part of the introductory offer. Here's a look at what's inside this accessory pack.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid SUV Launched In India

The Pristine Accessory Pack adds cosmetic upgrades along with 5 years/1 lakh km warranty as standard, all worth Rs. 67,000

The Pristine Accessory Pack will be available through the NEXA outlets that retail the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The pack includes a black chrome-finished front bumper extender, side skirt, and rear skid plate. There's also headlamp garnish and body side moulding in black chrome. The pack further adds floor mats for the cabin and boot along with an interior styling kit, sill guards, cushions and a vacuum cleaner.

Front bumper extender with black chrome Rear skid plate with black chrome Side skirt with black chrome Headlamp garnish with black chrome Body side moulding in black chrome Door sill guard All weather 3D mats Boot mat Boot sill guard Interior styling kit Nexa cushion set High-performance vacuum cleaner 5 Years/1 Lakh Km Warranty



The big addition to the Grand Vitara Pristine Accessory Pack is the 5 years/1 lakh km warranty period that's offered as standard. This includes the 2 years/40,000 km warranty offered as standard and adds the 3-year extended warranty taking the overall warranty coverage of the vehicle to 5 years/1 lakh km on the SUV.

It's likely that the Pristine pack will be made available as a chargeable accessory once the introductory period is over. The Grand Vitara is loaded with features and gets a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Head-Up Display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, dual-pod instrument cluster with a MID unit, wireless charging, different drive modes and more. There's also a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control and ventilated seats on the top variants.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Review - Mild Hybrid, Strong Hybrid, AWD Driven

The Grand Vitara is loaded on the feature front with the petrol engines tuned towards efficiency

Power comes from 1.5-litre petrol engine options that get the mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid systems respectively. The 1.5-litre Intelligent Electric Hybrid offers a combined output of 114 bhp and 122 Nm f peak torque. It is also India's most fuel-efficient SUV delivering 27.97 kmpl. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K-Series mild hybrid engine belts out 101 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque and delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.11 kmpl. The latter is mated to a 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic as well as the Suzuki AllGrip Select all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.