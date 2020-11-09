New Cars and Bikes in India
Maruti Suzuki Records 52 Per Cent Production Growth In October 2020

Maruti Suzuki has manufactured 182,490 units last month which is a growth of 52 per cent when compared to 1,19,337 units manufactured in the same month last year.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
Maruti Suzuki has manufactured 182,490 units last month. expand View Photos
Maruti Suzuki has manufactured 182,490 units last month.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has manufactured 182,490 units last month.
  • The carmaker has recorded growth in almost every segment.
  • Only the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's production has recorded a negative growth.

Maruti Suzuki is on the road to recovery after easing off on the production front during the lockdown. It has been recording healthy sales growth for the last four months and that is reflecting in its production numbers as well. The carmaker has manufactured 182,490 units last month which is a growth of 52 per cent when compared to 1,19,337 units manufactured in the same month last year. That said, the growth is partially attributed to the low base last year as auto sales were subdued in 2019 due to a prolonged economy slowdown.

0kgranhg

The compact segment has recorded a bumper growth of 60.21 per cent.

The production of the entry-level mini segment went up by 51.43 per cent at 31,779 units as compared to 10,985 units manufactured in the same month last year. The compact segment with products like the Swift, Dzire, Baleno and new WagonR among others, witnessed a robust growth of 60.21 per cent at 1,02,666 units as compared to 64,079 units manufactured a year ago. Production of utility vehicles like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, Ertiga and XL6 among others went up by 21.67 per cent at 27,665 units against 22,736 units manufactured in the same month last year. Production of the Eeco van increased by 74.15 per cent at 13,342 units as compared to 7661 units manufactured a year ago. Then Maruti Suzuki also manufactured 5548 units of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) recording a growth of 183.93 per cent when compared to 1954 units manufactured a year ago. However, at the same time production of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz slipped by 22.47 per cent at 1490 units as compared to 1922 units manufactured a year ago.

opgll0ic

Production of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz slipped by 22.47 per cent at 1490 units.

Maruti Suzuki recorded a sales growth of 19.8 per cent in October 2020 selling 1,72,862 units as compared to 1,44,277 units sold in the same month last year. At the same time, Maruti's Month-on-Month (MoM) sales went up by 13.71 per cent. The company sold 1,60,442 units in September while in August it sold 1,24,624 units.

