Mercedes Is Not Planning A Full AMG Rebrand Of The F1 team 

Earlier in the month, Daimler CEO, Ola Kallenius had reiterated Mercedes' commitment to F1 and hinted towards a deeper integration with the AMG brand but now Toto Wolffe has carried there are no plans to rebrand the current Petronas Mercedes AMG F1 team to a full AMG branding. Renault has opted for such strategy as by rebranding its F1 team to Alpine-Renault for 2021.

With 6 consecutive world championships, the Mercedes F1 team is on an unprecedented run of success

"The Mercedes name is not going to be dropped from Formula 1. On the contrary, it's always going to be a Mercedes, the chassis is always going to be a Mercedes, the team name is always going to be Mercedes, and we are all Mercedes people. But in addition to that, we are also AMG. We represent AMG as a high-performance brand and we want to increase the visibility of AMG which exists today. Here is technology transfer between the companies, just give it more marketing exposure and showcase the technology transfer that happens between AMG and the Mercedes Formula 1 team," Wolffe clarified.

Many assumed that Mercedes may either introduce a new team with dedicated AMG branding or rebrand the main team to AMG itself. Ferrari uses Alfa Romeo as a sister team. Red Bull uses AlphaTauri as its sister team. Mercedes has close ties with Racing Point and Williams and McLaren, its former works partner also becomes a client next year, but doesn't have a "B" team of its own.

Mercedes F1 Boss Toto Wolff also has a stake in the team

""It lies in the DNA of Mercedes to race - the first ever Mercedes was a race car, and we build road cars and we build race cars, but the new strategy going forwards is to give the sub-brands a larger marketing platform - AMG, EQ, Maybach - and I think it's good that each of those brands gets a specific patch," Wolff elaborated the strategy further.

