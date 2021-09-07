MG Astor's AI Assistant Tech To Be Voiced By Paralympic Athlete Deepa Malik

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch the MG Astor compact SUV in our market and it is all set to up the Ante in the segment with a bucket load of latest tech packed in. MG Motor India is also building up on the tech front with a new Concept of Car as a Platform (CAAP) which will set the tone for all its upcoming models in India, starting with the Astor. The compact SUV will also get a personal AI assistant system and after Amitabh Bachan, Paralympic athlete and Khel Ratna Awardee Dr. Deepa Malik will be lending her voice to the system.

Paralympic athlete and Khel Ratna Awardee Dr. Deepa Malik with Rajiv Chaba and Gaurav Gupta.

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India said, "At MG, we strive to consistently create exciting and meaningful experiences for our customers. In another first, we are introducing a personal AI assistant in MG Astor. Having Deepa Malik, a woman of many firsts, as a voice for Astor, is in line with our commitment to both community and diversity. Deepa is the epitome of women empowerment and her voice in Astor is a message for everyone to be unstoppable."

MG Astor SUV With AI Inside

The CAAP is basically its new software platform which is incrementing on technologies like Blockchain, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence amongst others. This will further enable the development and application of services and subscriptions. is designed by an American company - 'Star Design'. The company says personal AI Tech depicts human-like emotions and voices and even gives detailed information on every topic via Wikipedia. Powered by i-Smart Hub, the AI Tech will engage with people in the car. It's a platform on which the partnerships, services, and subscriptions of CAAP will reside, and allowing customers to personalize their set of services.