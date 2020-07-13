MG Hector Plus: All You Need To Know

The MG Hector Plus made its debut at the Auto Expo 2020 and will be sold as part of the Hector range

The MG Hector Plus 6-seater SUV has officially gone on sale in India, at an introductory price of ₹ 13.48 lakh to ₹ 18.53 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It's the newest addition to the MG Hector range and the first three-row SUV from the carmaker in India. First unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, the SUV was supposed to be launched in April 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, MG Motor India had to postpone the launch. Here's everything you need to know about the new MG Hector Plus.

MG Hector Plus - All You Need To Know

The MG Hector Plus has been launched as part of the Hector range and not as a new standalone product. Morris Garages offers it in four variants - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp, and the SUV comes in 6 colours - Candy White, Aurora Silver, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, Glaze Red, and a new exclusive colour for the Hector Plus - Starry Sky Blue. The MG Hector Plus gets a heavily updates face with revised grille, new headlamps and new bumper In terms of dimensions, the new MG Hector Plus is longer by 65 mm at 4720 mm, allowing the carmaker to accommodate the third row. However, the company hasn't made any changes to the width and height of the SUV as they stand at 1,835 mm and 1,760 mm respectively. Also, the wheelbase remains untouched at 2,750 mm. The Hector Plus also comes with new visual elements that differentiate it from the regular 5-seater version. Upfront the SUV gets a cleaner, all-black grille flanked by a pair of new LED daytime running lamps. The headlights are new and the full-LED units have been replaced by new LED projector lights with new floating-style indicators, body-coloured bumpers and a smaller skid plate. The MG Hector Plus comes with the same 17-inch alloy wheels which still look too small on the SUV Despite its longer footprint, visually, the SUV looks unchanged from the sides, and that's mainly because the SUV gets the same 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, silver roof rails, and shark-fin antenna. At the rear, the SUV now comes with a revised rear bumper with subtle chrome elements, and the Hector Plus badge on the tailgate. The MG Hector Plus also gets an updated cabin with new smoked sepia brown upholstery with matching door armrest and dashboard panels The cabin has been updated to give the SUV a fresh look, but the basic design remains unchanged. The dashboard and the centre console come with silver accents, along with new soft-touch leather panels that match the upholstery's smoked sepia brown shade. The door armrests also get similar treatment. The middle row gets captain seats, the highlight of the cabin, that come with individual armrests and rear AC vents. The third row gets 50:50 folding seats, with dedicated bottle holders on each side, charging socket, and dedicated air vents. The MG Hector Plus comes with captain seats in the middle row and 50:50 split seats for the third row, which are only suited for kids Also Read: MG Hector Plus vs MG Hector: What's Different The Hector Plus also gets the MG Motor India's i-Smart system that is equipped with more than 55 connected car features. The package includes geo-fencing, vehicle tracking, theft alert, along with the voice command function that can be used to control the aircon system, open/close sunroof and windows with the 'Hello MG' command. The system can be accessed via the 10.4-inch infotainment system which also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The dashboard is dominated by the 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with over 55 connected car features In terms of other features, the Hector Plus comes with ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel, an Infinity sound system, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, power driver seats, and rear AC vents for both second and third row. The new Hector Plus also comes with MG's new smart swipe boot opening mechanism that allows you to open the tailgate by simple swiping your foot from under the rear bumper. As for the safety features, the SUV comes with up to 6-airbags, ABS with EBD & Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), hill hold control, tyre pressure monitoring system, electric parking brake, rear disc brakes and more. The 6-seater Hector Plus also gets 360-degree camera view and front parking sensors as segment-first features. There's also cornering front fog lamps, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, ISOFIX child seat anchors, in addition to speed warning alert and seatbelt reminder. The 6-seater MG Hector Plus also gets 360-degree camera view and front parking sensors as segment-first features The MG Hector Plus gets the same three powertrain choices as the regular Hector - the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic (petrol only). The diesel version, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and gets the 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. In terms of pricing, the petrol variants of the MG Hector Plus are priced between ₹ 13.49 lakh and ₹ 18.20 lakh, while the diesel variants are priced from ₹ 14.43 lakh to ₹ 18.53 lakh (all-showroom India). However, these prices area special introductory rates, and are only valid until August 13, 2020. Post that the company will increase its prices by up to ₹ 50,000. In India, the MG Hector Plus will compete with the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

