MG Motor India, Lohum Partner To Repurpose End-Of-Life EV Batteries

The two companies also unveiled a 5kWh off-grid battery energy storage solution for urban and rural use.
authorBy Carandbike Team
05-Jun-23 04:52 PM IST
MG Motor, Lohia.jpg

MG Motor India has partnered with energy storage solution provider, Lohum, to repurpose end-of-life electric vehicle battery packs for energy storage applications. Lohum had last year announced a similar partnership with Mercedes-Benz Energy, providing the Indian firm with end-of-life EV battery packs.

 

 “Our collaboration with LOHUM allows us to take a significant move forward in our commitment to sustainable mobility. By repurposing used batteries of our EV models, we not only extend their life cycle but also enable the delivery of power to essential community centres,” said Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, MG Motor India.

 

Also read: Auto Sales May 2023: MG Motor India Reports Growth Of 25 Per Cent YoY
 

Lohum and MG also unveiled the first product from the new partnership, a 5kWh battery energy storage solution (BESS). Both companies say that the BESS will meet the needs of urban and rural customers and aid in providing uninterrupted power in areas with unreliable grid infrastructure.

End-of-life battery packs from MG's EVs will be recycled for use a battery energy storage solutions.

 

“By repurposing these batteries as BESS, we contribute to making the clean energy transition circular and address the critical need for reliable power supply in community centres. This collaboration represents a significant step towards sustainable development and underscores our commitment to creating a greener future," said Rajat Verma, Founder and CEO, Lohum.

 

Also Read: MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 40.29 Lakh

 

Lohum says that it uses proprietary technology to identify cells with high remaining useful life which are then re-used in new BESS for a wide range of applications both domestic and industrial.

 

MG recently launched its second EV for the Indian market, the new Comet. The Comet becomes MG's most affordable EV in India and is priced similarly to the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

