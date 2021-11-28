MotoGP Will Move To More Sustainable Fuels From 2024

The FIM MotoGP World Championship witnessed some of the biggest technological advancements on two wheels. With some of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers on the grid, the organisers have now announced the decision to switch to more sustainable fuels from 2024 across all classes. By 2024, fuel in all MotoGP classes will be of a minimum 40 per cent non-fossil origin. The organisers aim to switch to 100 per cent non-fossil origin fuel by 2027.

Speaking about the announcement, Jorge Viegas, FIM President, said, "I'm really proud of this announcement, after many months and even years of negotiations with petrol companies and manufacturers, we've reached an agreement. This will allow MotoGP to be the leader in this real revolution for sustainability. We want to really show the way to all the motorcycle manufacturers that it's possible to have the fun we all like but with sustainable fuels. We hope by 2027 to have completely carbon-free fuels in our competitions, leading the way and showing that, even if the racing is a small part of emissions, we must be the leaders of this change; show the way. Thank you to all the stakeholders for the negotiations, finally, now we can announce the good news."

The technology for more sustainable fuels will eventually make it to the road-going motorcycles as well

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO - Dorna Sports: "We are very proud to announce this incredible new venture and we would like to thank the FIM, MSMA, IRTA, our manufacturers and fuel suppliers for their unequivocal support in this ground-breaking step towards a more sustainable world. Racing together, MotoGP will be a driving force for global change and increased sustainability. Motorcycles are a vital asset to society, making two-wheeled vehicles a crucial part of the solution. Sustainable fuels are key to creating an attainable and viable path to a more eco-friendly world, impacting billions of people, and with a number of different fuel manufacturers committed to this endeavour, the global impact is guaranteed. Thanks to all parties involved in making this possible."

MotoGP will serve as a platform where these new fuels will be developed and tested with every premier class manufacturer working with their suppliers to develop their own fuel. Of course, the technological development of these fuels will eventually make it to road-going motorcycles as well, which promises a more sustainable way of enjoying road bikes without relying on fossil fuels. At present, the global two-wheeler industry stands at 60 million units annually. Since every manufacturer and supplier will be developing their own fuels, the results on the grid are likely to be drastically different. It also plays a crucial role in how the global two-wheeler industry shapes up over the next decade.

MotoGP will act as a test lab to develop the sustainable non-fossil origin fuel

MotoGP says these sustainable fuels should be able to be used in a standard internal combustion engine. They will either be laboratory-created, using components sourced from a carbon capture scheme, or derived from municipal waste or non-food biomass. This will help in saving greenhouse gas emissions. Fuel suppliers will progressively introduce the use of renewable energy in the production of their fuel.

Meanwhile, the Moto2 and Moto3 classes will continue to be supplied by a single fuel provider. But it will also switch to partly sustainable fuel in 2024. All stakeholders including the FIM, IRTA, MSMA, and Dorna are onboard this program that promises greater engineering sustainability on the race track.