New 650 cc Royal Enfield Bikes Spotted On Test

Royal Enfield is testing advanced prototypes of two new models based on the 650 Twins platform. While we've seen multiple spy shots and videos of a new 650 cc cruiser, Royal Enfield will actually be launching three new models, including two variants of a traditional cruiser, and one a more retro roadster-styled model, possibly a different variant. Now, it's no secret that Royal Enfield is looking to aggressively expand its product portfolio, targeting a new launch every quarter. While the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has started a completely new 350 cc platform, the 650 Twins platform has a lot of potential for more models, and this is exactly what Royal Enfield seems to be working on.

A latest spy video shows three new bikes, with two of them with styling similar to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, but each with its own unique design elements. Now, these could be possibly different variants of the new 650 cc cruiser, likely to be called either the Meteor 650, or the Super Meteor. Both these bikes have a feet-forward riding position with a large fuel tank, and slightly tall-ish handlebar. The differences are minor, with one sporting chrome twin exhausts while the other has blacked out exhausts. One of the cruisers has a windshield as well. The third model also sports retro-cruiser styling, but has a more upright riding stance, and mid-placed footpegs, and speculation is that this model is likely to be called the Royal Enfield Classic 650.

One variant has a more upright, retro-roadster riding stance

All three models are based on the 650 Twins platform, so the engine is likely to be the same, but the state of tune could be slightly different. The 650 Twins are powered by a 648 cc, parallel-twin engine which puts out 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of peak torque. The new models in the 650 Twins platform are also expected to get the Tripper navigation system which made its debut on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, and was subsequently introduced in the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan as well. So far, there's no word on a launch date, but we could expect Royal Enfield to introduce a new model, at least in the next two months or so.

(Source: YouTube)

