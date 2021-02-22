New Cars and Bikes in India
search

New 650 cc Royal Enfield Bikes Spotted On Test

A new video shows three models based on the Royal Enfield 650 Twins platform undergoing testing on public roads.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc cruiser bikes spotted on test once again expand View Photos
Upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc cruiser bikes spotted on test once again

Highlights

  • Three new 650 cc Royal Enfield bikes expected
  • Two of these could be tradidional cruisers, a sort of Meteor 650
  • Royal Enfield 650 Twin platform to get three more models

Royal Enfield is testing advanced prototypes of two new models based on the 650 Twins platform. While we've seen multiple spy shots and videos of a new 650 cc cruiser, Royal Enfield will actually be launching three new models, including two variants of a traditional cruiser, and one a more retro roadster-styled model, possibly a different variant. Now, it's no secret that Royal Enfield is looking to aggressively expand its product portfolio, targeting a new launch every quarter. While the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has started a completely new 350 cc platform, the 650 Twins platform has a lot of potential for more models, and this is exactly what Royal Enfield seems to be working on.

Also Read: Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser Spotted On Test Near Chennai

A latest spy video shows three new bikes, with two of them with styling similar to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, but each with its own unique design elements. Now, these could be possibly different variants of the new 650 cc cruiser, likely to be called either the Meteor 650, or the Super Meteor. Both these bikes have a feet-forward riding position with a large fuel tank, and slightly tall-ish handlebar. The differences are minor, with one sporting chrome twin exhausts while the other has blacked out exhausts. One of the cruisers has a windshield as well. The third model also sports retro-cruiser styling, but has a more upright riding stance, and mid-placed footpegs, and speculation is that this model is likely to be called the Royal Enfield Classic 650.

Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc Cruiser Spotted With New Features

Newsbeep
u9q1m7q

One variant has a more upright, retro-roadster riding stance

All three models are based on the 650 Twins platform, so the engine is likely to be the same, but the state of tune could be slightly different. The 650 Twins are powered by a 648 cc, parallel-twin engine which puts out 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of peak torque. The new models in the 650 Twins platform are also expected to get the Tripper navigation system which made its debut on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, and was subsequently introduced in the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan as well. So far, there's no word on a launch date, but we could expect Royal Enfield to introduce a new model, at least in the next two months or so.

0 Comments

(Source: YouTube)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Left Side Blue
    Left Side Blue
  • Left Side Maroon
    Left Side Maroon
  • Left Side White
    Left Side White
  • Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
    Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
    Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
    Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
    Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
  • Royalenfield Metero Engine
    Royalenfield Metero Engine
  • Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
    Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Frontview
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Frontview
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Rearview
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Rearview
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Headlight
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Headlight
  • Re
    Re
  • Re Interceptor
    Re Interceptor
  • Re Interceptor Center Stand
    Re Interceptor Center Stand
  • Left Side
    Left Side
  • Right Side
    Right Side
  • Slant Front
    Slant Front
  • Black
    Black
  • Dead Front Red
    Dead Front Red
  • Dead Rear Red
    Dead Rear Red
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
  • Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
    Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
  • Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
    Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
  • Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
    Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
  • Left Side Maroon
    Left Side Maroon
  • Right Side Black
    Right Side Black
  • Right Side Maroon
    Right Side Maroon
x
7 Reasons Why Your Next Maruti Suzuki Car Should Be A Subscription
7 Reasons Why Your Next Maruti Suzuki Car Should Be A Subscription
Bentley Aims To Revolutionize Sustainability Of Electric Motors
Bentley Aims To Revolutionize Sustainability Of Electric Motors
2021 Tata Safari Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.69 Lakh
2021 Tata Safari Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.69 Lakh
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Images Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Images Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities