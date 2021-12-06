Royal Enfield Anniversary Edition 650 Twin Motorcycles Sold Out In India

Royal Enfield has sold 120 units of its limited edition anniversary edition 650 Twins motorcycles in under 2 minutes on December 6, 2021. Launched in celebration of Royal Enfield's 120th anniversary, the 60 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycles, along with 60 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 motorcycles attracted an overwhelming response from motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country. A total of 120 anniversary edition motorcycles were available for customers in India on a first-come-first-serve basis. The sale opened at 7:00 pm IST on December 6, 2021, and all the bikes were sold out within record time.

Only 480 Anniversary Edition bikes of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be built. The 120 bikes earmarked for the India market have been sold out in under 2 minutes.

The entire package included the anniversary edition motorcycles along with a special blacked out Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycling Accessories kits as well as an extended warranty for the 4th and 5th year over and above the 3 year OEM warranty. The limited edition motorcycles will also be available for customers to buy in South-East Asia, Americas and European markets soon.

The unique, rich black-chrome tank colour scheme, has been developed in-house, with Royal Enfield's industry-leading chroming technology at the company's original 1950's manufacturing factory in Thiruvottiyur, Chennai - India.

Only 480 special edition individually numbered motorcycles will be built, with 120 units each for India, Europe, Americas and South-East Asia. The 650 Twins have been instrumental in Royal Enfield's global expansion and success over the past few years.

To make each motorcycle even more exclusive, the tank top badge will feature the unique serial number of each motorcycle indicating that it is 1 of 60 unique motorcycles in any of the four regions mentioned around the world.

The motorcycles are chromed with an alternate, sustainable trivalent eco- friendly process. To complement the black chrome tanks, both the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 feature completely blacked out components, with the engine, silencer and other elements in an array of black colour schemes. There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycles, otherwise.