Upcoming 650 cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spotted Testing With New Features

The upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc cruiser motorcycle, based on the KX Concept bike, has been spotted testing in India undisguised. Now, this is not the first time that a test mule of the motorcycle has been caught testing, however, this time around we get to see several new changes compared to the older test mules. Some of the most noticeable additions on this new test mule are - the large windscreen upfront, the new split seat setup with a wider pillion seat, and new alloy wheels.

The new 650 cc RE Cruiser now comes with a large windscreen, and new larger and flatter split seats

The rest of the motorcycle, more or less, looks similar to the previously seen prototype models. The motorcycle will be based on the same platform as the exiting 650 twins - the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 - however, this one comes with chunky up-side-down (USD) forks, a larger fuel tank, and fatter tyres, that give it bulky proportions. In fact, the fuel tank on this model appears to be a different, sharper-looking one compared to what we have seen on the previous spy photo. Plus, we also get to see blacked-out dual exhaust pipes instead of the chrome units that add to its style quotient.

The new Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser will get the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine that powers the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650

Equipment-wise, we get to see a classic round headlamp with a black bezel, which is likely to feature LED daytime running lights. We do wish RE offers a full-LED unit at the time of launch. The motorcycle comes with a single disc brake at both ends, with dual shock-absorbers at the back, along with a classic round taillamp with a fat chrome bezel. The bike is also seen with an engine guard and round rearview mirrors. We would also expect the motorcycle to come with Royal Enfield's new Tripper App, featuring a digital display offering Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

The new Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser will be powered by the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine, which powers the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The power figures are also expected to be similar, producing a maximum output of 46 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed transmission with slipper clutch as a standard fitment. We expect Royal Enfield to launch the motorcycle towards the end of 2021 or early 2022.

