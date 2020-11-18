New Cars and Bikes in India
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is likely to be built on the Suzuki's new generation Heartect platform that also underpins Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Swift and the WagonR.

Charanpreet Singh
The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will get SmartPlay infotainment system
The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will get SmartPlay infotainment system

  • The Maruti Suzuki Celerio was first launched in India in 2014
  • The all-new Celerio will get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • The car is likely to be powered by the same 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be a very crucial product for Maruti Suzuki India, which is currently under development. The new-generation hatchback is expected to go on sale in the country next year. The test vehicles have been spotted recently on a couple of instances. In a recent development, a heavily camouflaged prototype model of the next-gen Maruti Celerio yet again has been spied up-close while on test. Apart from the exterior details, the latest set of leaked images give a clear glimpse of the interior.

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be built on Suzuki's Heartect platform

The leaked images also give a closer look to the cabin which is fully draped under camouflaged concealing key details. However, a closer look at the picture suggests that the car will get a new interior design, new centre console, new upholstery, new features and SmartPlay infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is expected to get features like multi-functional steering wheel, multi-information display, electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and more.

As seen in the spy images, the pre-production version of the Celerio looks slightly bigger with a longer wheelbase and higher ground clearance. The test vehicle reveals a redesigned front profile with a new grille with new headlamps. The prototype appears to be a base model featuring steel rims. It also gets a new pair of taillights with LED signature styling, redesigned rear bumper and well-designed tailgate. The car could employ Suzuki's new generation Heartect platform that also underpins Maruti S-Presso, Swift and the WagonR.

The upcoming next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback could be bigger than the outgoing model

The hatchback was first introduced in our market in 2014 followed by a mid-life facelift in 2017. The car has been in business for around six years, and it has witnessed a decent amount of success despite the rising competition in the space. The Indo-Japanese carmaker believes this is the right time to introduce the all-new Celerio. Interestingly, it was the first model to come with Automated Manual Transmission that brought the convenience of an AMT with an affordable price tag.

Mechanically, the new generation Maruti Celerio hatchback will be powered by the same BS6-compliant 1.0-litre triple-cylinder K10B petrol engine. The motor develops 66 bhp and 90 Nm of power figures. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual and an optional five-speed AMT unit. Moreover, the CNG variants are also likely on the cards.

