New Cars and Bikes in India
Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Testing Again

The hatchback is expected to carry some significant design changes and feature updates making it a more attractive package than the outgoing model.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback was first launched in India in the year 2014. expand View Photos
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback was first launched in India in the year 2014.

Highlights

  • The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be built on Suzuki's Heartect platform
  • The car is likely to be powered by the same 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine
  • The all-new Celerio might get a touchscreen infotainment system

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is currently under development for the Indian market. The test mule of the hatchback yet again has been spied testing on the Indian roads. Codenamed YNC, the next-gen Celerio could be launched in the domestic market by early next year. The hatchback is expected to carry some significant design changes and feature updates making it a more attractive package than the outgoing model. Though the test mule is fully camouflaged, it manages to give out some details regarding the design changes that are likely to be seen on the updated model.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR​

6rbgs158

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio was first launched in India in 2014

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to be a full model change, and the carmaker will be employing a new platform this time around. It could be Suzuki's new generation Heartect platform that underpins new-age Maruti Suzuki cars including Baleno, Dzire, Swift and the SPresso. Once launched, it will replace the current model, which has been in business for six years. Despite the rising rivalry in the segment, the existing Celerio hatchback saw a satisfactory success rate. The hatchback received its mid-life refresh in 2018, and this is the right time to make extensive overhauling of the car.

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is likely to receive substantial design changes such as different grille, new headlights, a new pair of taillamps with LED signature stylings, redesigned rear bumper, well-designed tailgate, and much more. As the test vehicle appears to be bigger than the existing model, it is expected that the new Celerio could grow in dimensions.

Newsbeep

Just like the exterior, the cabin of the all-new Celerio will be packed with new features. The car could get a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, multi-functional steering wheel, multi-information display, electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and other features.

maruti suzuki celerio refresh

The upcoming next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback could be bigger than the outgoing model

Also Read: New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India​

The mechanical aspect of the car is expected to remain unchanged. It will continue to use the same BS6-compliant 1.0-litre triple-cylinder K10B petrol engine. The motor develops 66 bhp and 90 Nm of power figures. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual and an optional five-speed AMT unit. 

0 Comments

Source

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.41 - 5.58 Lakh
EMI Starts
9,1599% / 5 yrs
Entry Hatchback
Petrol , Diesel , Petrol+CNG
Manual , AMT
23.1 - 31.8 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG, BMW X7 M540d, Triumph Bonneville T100, T120 Black
03:15
Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG, BMW X7 M540d, Triumph Bonneville T100, T120 Black
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Jun-20 09:09 PM IST
Renault Duster Exclusive, Maruti Suzuki Celerio Sales, VW Ameo Corporate Edition, Triumph Speed Twin
03:46
Renault Duster Exclusive, Maruti Suzuki Celerio Sales, VW Ameo Corporate Edition, Triumph Speed Twin
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Apr-19 10:57 PM IST
BMW Z4, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Celerio X, Suzuki Intruder
03:04
BMW Z4, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Celerio X, Suzuki Intruder
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Apr-19 07:33 PM IST
Comparison: Maruti Suzuki Celerio Diesel Vs Tata Tiago Diesel
05:44
Comparison: Maruti Suzuki Celerio Diesel Vs Tata Tiago Diesel
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Aug-16 07:14 PM IST
2016 INRC, Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
20:52
2016 INRC, Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 13-Aug-16 08:30 PM IST
Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio
06:57
Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 13-Aug-16 08:30 PM IST
What's New: Celerio Diesel
03:45
What's New: Celerio Diesel
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 16-Jul-15 08:30 PM IST
Celerio in Diesel, Car Cycle Racks, Icebox Accessories, Micra X-Shift
20:50
Celerio in Diesel, Car Cycle Racks, Icebox Accessories, Micra X-Shift
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 16-Jul-15 08:30 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Diesel
01:02
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Diesel
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 06-Jun-15 08:00 PM IST
Overcame Challenges to Develop Celerio's Diesel Engine: Maruti
04:29
Overcame Challenges to Develop Celerio's Diesel Engine: Maruti
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Jun-15 06:47 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Refresh Front Profile
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Refresh Front Profile
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Refresh Rear Profile
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Refresh Rear Profile
Red
Red
Metalic Glistening Grey
Metalic Glistening Grey
Metalic Silky Silver
Metalic Silky Silver
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Refresh Dashboard
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Refresh Dashboard
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Dashboard
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Dashboard
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Celerio Steering Mounted Controls
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Celerio Steering Mounted Controls
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Celerio Infotainment System
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Celerio Infotainment System
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Celerio Seating Capacity
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Celerio Seating Capacity
