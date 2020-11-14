Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Testing Again

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is currently under development for the Indian market. The test mule of the hatchback yet again has been spied testing on the Indian roads. Codenamed YNC, the next-gen Celerio could be launched in the domestic market by early next year. The hatchback is expected to carry some significant design changes and feature updates making it a more attractive package than the outgoing model. Though the test mule is fully camouflaged, it manages to give out some details regarding the design changes that are likely to be seen on the updated model.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio was first launched in India in 2014

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to be a full model change, and the carmaker will be employing a new platform this time around. It could be Suzuki's new generation Heartect platform that underpins new-age Maruti Suzuki cars including Baleno, Dzire, Swift and the SPresso. Once launched, it will replace the current model, which has been in business for six years. Despite the rising rivalry in the segment, the existing Celerio hatchback saw a satisfactory success rate. The hatchback received its mid-life refresh in 2018, and this is the right time to make extensive overhauling of the car.

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is likely to receive substantial design changes such as different grille, new headlights, a new pair of taillamps with LED signature stylings, redesigned rear bumper, well-designed tailgate, and much more. As the test vehicle appears to be bigger than the existing model, it is expected that the new Celerio could grow in dimensions.

Just like the exterior, the cabin of the all-new Celerio will be packed with new features. The car could get a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, multi-functional steering wheel, multi-information display, electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and other features.

The upcoming next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback could be bigger than the outgoing model

The mechanical aspect of the car is expected to remain unchanged. It will continue to use the same BS6-compliant 1.0-litre triple-cylinder K10B petrol engine. The motor develops 66 bhp and 90 Nm of power figures. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual and an optional five-speed AMT unit.

