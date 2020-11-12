New Cars and Bikes in India
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR

The new Festive Kits bring new features and cosmetic enhancements to the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Celerio and WagonR, with the kits priced from Rs. 25,490 onwards.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor


The Festive Edition kit accessories need to be retro-fitted at the dealership level expand View Photos
The Festive Edition kit accessories need to be retro-fitted at the dealership level

Highlights

  • The Alto Festive Edition gets Pioneer sound system, dual-tone seat covers
  • The Celerio Festive Edition comes with a Sony 2-DIN audio with Bluetooth
  • The Wagonr Festive Edition gets new bumper protectors, chrome grille

Bringing more value for customers in its entry-level range of offerings, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced the new Festive Edition kits on the Alto, Celerio and WagonR hatchbacks. The new offerings come with accessories that offer new styling elements and features over the standard variants. The Maruti Suzuki Alto Festive Edition kit adds a Pioneer touchscreen music system with 6-inch Kenwood speakers, security system, dual-tone seat covers and steering wheel cover. The Festive Edition kit is priced at ₹ 25,490 over and above the standard price of the Alto.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG Sales Cross The 3 Lakh Mark

0agkj28s

The Celerio festive edition adds Sony 2-DIN audio system, new seat covers, designer mats, body side moulding and number plate garnish

Speaking on the festive edition variants, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki said, "The entry car segment has witnessed a surge in demand this year. Maruti Suzuki's stalwarts - Alto, WagonR and Celerio collectively contribute 75 per cent of the entry segment and have driven the revival of entry segment cars. In the current times, customers are looking for options which offer trustworthy performance & are high on style quotient. To resonate on these attributes and celebrate the spirit of the festive season, we are now offering festival edition variants of Alto, Celerio and WagonR. We are excited to launch the bold and spirited festive edition variants of our top-selling cars. These special editions will stir up the festive enthusiasm with their dashing looks, style and comfort. Exclusive accessory kits for every edition will empower our trusted customers to choose and reflect their own distinctive styles this festive season."

Similarly, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio Festive Edition kit comes with a Sony Double-Din audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, stylish seat covers, attractive piano black body side mouldings and designer mats. The kit is priced at ₹ 25,990. Lastly, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Festive Edition kit gets cosmetic updates including front and rear bumper protectors, front upper grill chrome garnish, side skirts, stylish themed seat covers, interior styling kit and more. The package is priced at ₹ 29,990.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto Completes 20 Years In India

tr44c1ck

All three versions also get CNG-equipped variants that are equally popular among buyers

The new Festive Kits are essentially accessories that will be fitted at the dealer level and will not void the warranty cover on the vehicle. The Alto, Celerio and the WagonR are high volume products for the company and very popular with the first-time car buyers. The new Festive Kits aim to bring more value to the products.

