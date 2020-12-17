New Cars and Bikes in India
New Honda CB250 Revealed In Patent Filings

Patent filings by Honda reveal what seems to be a new Honda CB250 with a mono-shock suspension.

Highlights

  • Latest patent filings reveal a new Honda naked roadster
  • The patent filings show the new monoshock suspension and swingarm mounts
  • It's not clear if Honda will introduce a 250 cc roadster anytime soon

Latest patent filings by Honda have revealed what seems like a potential new model which is likely to be a revamped model of the Honda CB250. The patent filings are for the location of a new oil pump, but the patent designs indicate what could be a new 250 cc roadster from Honda. The patent images show an image which seems to be identical to the one found on the Honda CB300R, which used to be on sale in India, at least till the BS4 era.

ti0uuu6k

The latest patent images clearly show the position and mounting of the new monoshock suspension

The frame shown in the patent images is a completely new design, as well as the bodywork, which seem somewhat similar to the Honda CB400 SF, a model which was made only for the Japanese market. The frame shown in the patent images is a conventional double cradle chassis, with a simple swingarm. But what is of interest is the rear suspension. The mono shock suspension is shown to be mounted directly onto the swingarm, and the other end mounted directly on the frame, just behind the machine's fuel tank.

Over the years, Honda has introduced several different models with the CB250 name, starting with the Honda Dream CB250 in 1968. During the 1970s and '80s, the Honda CB250 went through several iterations, with the CB250 using the Hornet name in the mid-1990s. In 2014, Honda launched the single-cylinder CB250F, based on the CBR250R sport bike. The naked CB250 however was never introduced in India, and it's even now, with the new Honda H'Ness CB 350 in the picture, another 250 cc naked from Honda seems implausible. The patent images only show the suspension linkages and the position of the fuel pump, and if reports are to be believed, the bike in question could well be a new Honda CB900F, instead of being a quarter-litre machine.

