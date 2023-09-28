New Jawa 42 Dual Tone, Updated Yezdi Roadster Launched In India
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
28-Sep-23 05:54 PM IST
Highlights
- Jawa 42 Dual Tone gets redesigned fuel tank and rear fender
- Yezdi Roadster gets taller handlebars and forward-set footpegs
- Updated models to be retailed alongside the existing 42 and Roadster
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has rolled out updates for the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster for the Indian market. Both motorcycles now gets styling updates including changes to body panels and new colours. Furthermore, the Yezdi also getting a revised rider triangle with taller handlebars and more forward-set footpegs. The two bikes will be sold alongside the existing 42 and Roadsters in the two brand’s line-ups.
Starting with the Jawa 42, the updated range is priced from Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available solely in dual-tone colours. Coming to bodywork changes, the new 42 gets a fuel tank similar to the 42 Bobber with a flattened section near the rider’s thighs. The rear fender too has been redesigned with the indicators now positioned below the brake light on a plastic housing that also holds the number plate. The bar end rear view mirrors have been replaced by more conventional units while the seat design too has been revised. The motorcycle also sits on new diamond-cut alloy wheels and the engine and exhaust get a revised Raven texture finish.
Jawa 42 gets new colours, a shorter rear fender, a revised fuel-tank, and new alloy wheels.
The new Jawa 42 is available in four dual-tone colours- Cosmic Rock, Infinity Black, Starship Blue, and Celestial Copper.
Coming to the engine, the 294.7 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit carries forward unchanged. It develops 26.9 bhp and 26.8 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
Moving to the Yezdi Roadster, the updated bike is priced from Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) or about Rs 3,000 more than the older Roadster that will continue to be sold. The company says that it has listened to customer feedback by altering the riding position. The updated Roadster gets a taller handlebar while the rider footpegs have been moved forward by 155 mm. The bike also gets new rear view mirrors along with a redesigned exhaust – it gets a more rounded routing, new alloy wheels and a Raven textured finish to the engine casing and exhaust.
The updated Yezdi Roadster gets higher-set handlebars, more forward-set footpegs and new alloy wheels.
The updated Yezdi Roadster is available in four colours – dual-tone Rush Hour Red, dual-tone Forest Green, dual-tone Lunar White, and single-tone Shadow Grey.
There are no updates to the engine with the familiar 29 bhp, 334 cc, single-cylinder mill being carried forward.
