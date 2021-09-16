New TVS Raider 125 cc Motorcycle India Launch Highlights; Price, Features, Specification, Images

TVS Motor Company has launched its new 125 cc motorcycle - TVS Raider in India today, and we have all the highlights from the launch event here. While we have already ridden the new motorcycle, all details pertaining to it, are embargoed until 4 pm today. So, visit the carandbike website for at 4 pm for our review. What we can tell you is that it's touted as an all-new, sporty motorcycle designed for the younger buyer, and some of those elements are visible in the teaser videos and photos released by the company.

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Teases New Upcoming 125 cc Motorcycle

The design of TVS Motor Company's new motorcycle looks sporty and stylish and looks more like a premium commuter motorcycle with sporty appeal. The overall stance though isn't as aggressive or sporty as an Apache series motorcycle. That said, it comes with host of premium features include LED DRLs and a 5-inch fully digital colour display as instrument cluster. It comes with SmartConnet and get voice command function.

New 125 cc TVS motorcycle will be a premium-looking offering, with sharp bodywork, premium features

Also Read: TVS Confirms New 125 cc Motorcycle Launch This Month; 125 cc Scooter Also In The Works

In terms of power, the TVS Raider uses the 124.8 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve engine that churns out 11.2 bhp at 7500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike also comes with two riding modes - Eco and Power - with the latter offering about 10 per cent more power at the top-end of the power band.

Here are all the highlights from the launch of the new TVS 125 cc motorcycle: