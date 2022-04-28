New TVS NTorq XT Variant Teased, Launch Likely In May

TVS Motor Company has dropped a teaser for a new variant of the NTorq 125 scooter and this version is likely to be called the 'NTorq XT.' While details are scarce about what the new variant has to offer, it's likely to be based on the Race Edition with the LED Daytime Running Light at the front and could come with a host of cosmetic and feature upgrades. TVS is known to update its models regularly, keeping them relevant in the market, and the new TVS NTorq XT will join the Race Edition, Super Squad Edition and Race XP variants that are already on sale.

The TVS TVS NTorq XT could get an updated instrument console and subtle new feature upgrades. A new set of alloy wheels are likely too. Expect to see a revised interface while the smartphone app could be updated as well. New exterior colours and graphics are also likely on the model. Other features including the TVS SmartXonnect platform, LED DRL, front disc brake, USB charger, engine kill switch and more will be carried over.

TVS retails a number of variants of the NTorq starting from the base drum brake version, going up to the Race Edition, Super Squad and Race XP

On the mechanical front, we do not expect major changes on the scooter. The new offering is likely to carry over the same 124.8 cc three-valve, single-cylinder engine tuned for 9.25 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a CVT gearbox. That being said, we will have to wait till the model goes on sale to see what exactly is new on the NTorq XT.

The TVS NTorq XT could command a marginal premium over the existing range. At present, the sporty scooter is priced from Rs. 77,106 for the drum version, while the Race Edition is priced at Rs. 85,161, going up to Rs. 89,211 for the top-spec Race XP variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Depending on where the XT variant slots in, TVS will price the new variant accordingly. The new NTorq XT could go on sale by May this year.